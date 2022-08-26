World Video | Defence | Foreign Affairs | Natural Events | Trade | NZ in World News | NZ National News Video | NZ Regional News | Search

 

Housing Action Long Overdue For People With Disability

Friday, 26 August 2022, 8:17 pm
Press Release: People with Disability Australia - PWDA

Next week, the Disability Royal Commission will focus on people with disability who have experienced homelessness, including living in boarding houses and other forms of insecure or inadequate housing. Public hearing 26 will take place in Parramatta, NSW from 29 August to 2 September, 2022.

We welcome this public hearing as an opportunity to hear about the impact of inappropriate housing directly from people with disability, and to discuss the range of steps urgently needed.

Ahead of the hearing, national Disability Representative Organisations People with Disability Australia (PWDA), Disability Advocacy Network Australia (DANA), and Inclusion Australia have released a joint statement outlining concerns and recommendations around housing for people with disability.

We and our members regularly hear from and provide support to people with disability who find themselves in inappropriate housing. Many have also experienced more direct forms of homelessness such as couch surfing and even street sleeping.

For far too many people with disability, the limited choices around housing further encourage exclusion and reinforce group living models where people with disability have reduced choice about who they live with and where they live. The Royal Commission has already heard multiple stories of abuse, violence, neglect, and exploitation in such settings.

Our joint statement highlights some of the significant and wide-ranging consequences for people with disability of not having a safe, secure and appropriate place to live – many of which will be illustrated by the people with disability giving evidence at next week’s hearing.

In considering people’s evidence, we ask the Royal Commission to acknowledge that:

  • Safe and secure housing is critical to exercising our human rights and accessing supports and services
  • People with disability have a right to choose where, and with whom, we live
  • Structural barriers to safe, secure and accessible housing must be addressed to create genuine inclusion for people with disability.
     

Our statement makes practical and achievable recommendations for urgent policy changes. These range from reinforcing the mechanisms of choice and control to increasing access to accessible social housing.

The Disability Royal Commission’s final report is due in September 2023. In issuing this joint statement we call on the Royal Commission to make recommendations that make a meaningful difference for people with disability and break the policy inertia that has allowed these unacceptable conditions to continue for too long.

Ms Samantha Connor, PWDA President:

“People with disability need real choice and control and shouldn’t be expected to live with other people unless they choose to, the same as anyone else. It’s a human right. To make this happen we need to see urgent action to significantly increase accessible and affordable housing. We also need to separate NDIS housing and living supports so people can change service providers without losing their home.”

Mary Mallett, CEO DANA:

“We often hear from advocates about the difficulty of getting disability supports in place for a person without a home,” said DANA CEO Mary Mallett. “A Brisbane advocate told me last year that just about everything he was doing was related to housing because all of the issues that he was trying to help people with were flowing from the fact that they didn't have a place, an appropriate place to live.”

Catherine McAlpine, CEO Inclusion Australia:

“As the national representative body for people with an intellectual disability we are concerned about the slow drift back to institutional housing models. Although many older centres have closed, in some cases they are being replaced with new buildings and apartments on the same sites, with the same staff, still segregated from the community. The DRC must examine the institutionalisation people with intellectual disability are still experiencing across all housing models, especially housing that is provided by organisations with a history of large-scale institutionalised practices.”

© Scoop Media

Join Scoop Citizen

Scoop is a champion of independent journalism and open publishing - informing New Zealanders through straight-talking independent journalism, and publishing news from a wide range of sectors. Join us and support the publication of trustworthy, relevant, public interest news, freely accessible to all New Zealanders:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from People with Disability Australia - PWDA on InfoPages.
 
 
 
World Headlines

WORLD


 

Save The Children: Five Years After Rohingya Exodus, Two Thirds Of Children In Refugee Camps Do Not Feel Safer Than When They Arrived
Five years after more than 750,000 Rohingya people fled from mass killings, rape and systematic human rights abuses in Myanmar, Rohingya refugees in Bangladesh continue to live in fear...
More>>


UN: Comment By Human Rights Spokesperson Liz Throssell After Saudi Woman Jailed For 34 Years
We are appalled by the sentencing of Saudi doctoral student Salma Al-Shehab to 34 years in jail followed by a 34-year travel ban in connection with a series of tweets and retweets on political and human rights issues in Saudi Arabia... More>>



UN Agriculture: Helps Protect Against Threat Of Locust In Yemen
Following heavy widespread rains in Yemen, the Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO) remains on high alert... More>>



WHO: Supports DR Congo Authorities As Ebola Resurges In Volatile East
Ebola has resurfaced in the Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC) following confirmation of a case in the restive eastern province of North Kivu... More>>


UNICEF: Nearly 1,000 Children Killed Or Injured In Ukraine But Real Number Likely Higher
Nearly 1,000 boys and girls have been killed or injured in the war in Ukraine, the head of the UN Children’s Fund (UNICEF) reported on Monday, underscoring the urgent need for peace... More>>

Afghanistan: One Year On From Regime Change And Children Face An Unimaginable A Crisis
On the one-year anniversary of regime change in Afghanistan, a new World Vision report highlights the grave risk the country’s children face from starvation, forced child marriage, and child labour... More>>


work Get your team onto ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add ScoopCitizen / Become a Supporter
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • WORLD
 
 
  • Pacific.Scoop
  • Cafe Pacific
  • PMC
 
 
 
 
 