World Video | Defence | Foreign Affairs | Natural Events | Trade | NZ in World News | NZ National News Video | NZ Regional News | Search

 

Bice Praises Govt Through Maringe-Kokota Constituency Office For Water Project

Wednesday, 31 August 2022, 6:37 pm
Press Release: Solomon Islands MRD

Chairman of Pisage community within Maringe-Kokota Constituency (MKC) in Isabel Province has thanked the national government through MKC Office for funding their community water supply project.

Charles Bice said access to fresh water has been their long time need.

“Before we have to travel some distances to fetch fresh water for drinking and cooking. We also rely very much on rain water from tanks. But when the season is dry and there is no rain, we have to carry our containers and walk through the bushes to collect water from the nearby sources,”Mr Bice said.

But today Mr. Bice excitedly said their children, mothers and elders now enjoy collecting fresh water from running tubes (stand-pipes) just at their doorstep thanks to the Democratic Coalition Government for Advancement (DCGA) through the MKC Office under the leadership of their Honourable Member of Parliament (MP) Dr. Culwick Togamana who is also the Minister of Health and Medical Services.

Mr. Bice acknowledged the government and their MP, for the generous livelihood support.

“This is one of our greatest needs and seeing our children and mothers collecting fresh water at our doorstep now is something we are thankful for.”

He also recognized DCGA for the Constituency Development Fund (CDF) programme support through their constituency and at the same time calls on the government to continue with the CDF because it is the only support that reach and touches rural lives.

Meanwhile, Constituency Project Officer (CPO) Terence Loha said MKC Office is committed and will continue to render livelihood support to communities and people of the constituency to improve their livelihoods.

He said that water project is one of MKC office priorities apart from housing project, income generation, education and fishery and other livelihoods assistance programs.

Mr. Loha then thanked communities and constituents for their continuous support and cooperation towards his office as they continue to work together in developing their constituency.

The water supply project was built in early 2022 and fully funded by MKC through its CDF allocation at $179, 884 .00.

CDF is a programme of the national government and is administered by the Ministry of Rural Development (MRD).

CDF aims to help communities in areas like income generation, encourage and bring about development in constituencies and generally to improve the livelihoods of all citizens of Solomon Islands.

MRD is fully committed to see that all rural Solomon Islanders become meaningfully participated in development activities to improve their social and economic livelihoods.

© Scoop Media

Join Scoop Citizen

Scoop is a champion of independent journalism and open publishing - informing New Zealanders through straight-talking independent journalism, and publishing news from a wide range of sectors. Join us and support the publication of trustworthy, relevant, public interest news, freely accessible to all New Zealanders:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from Solomon Islands MRD on InfoPages.
 
 
 
World Headlines

WORLD


 

UN: Bachelet Deplores Israel’s Failure To Grant Visas For Human Rights Staff In The Occupied Palestinian Territory
Israel’s refusal to issue or renew visas for UN Human Rights staff in the occupied Palestinian territory will not prevent the Office from continuing to monitor and report on the human rights situation on the ground...
More>>



UN: Atomic Energy Experts Head To Stricken Nuclear Power Station
A team of UN atomic energy experts set out on Monday for Zaporizhzya nuclear power station in Ukraine, after months of rising tensions between Ukrainian and Russian forces, who have accused each other of shelling the plant... More>>


UN: Expert Proposes Human Rights Reform Agenda For Cambodia
A UN expert has issued a 10-point human rights agenda to improve the human rights situation in Cambodia, open up civil and political space and pave the way for democratic reform, during his first official visit to the country... More>>

Save The Children: More Than One Million Children In Pakistan Severely Affected By Devastating Floods
The safety of about 300,000 families - or at least 2.1 million people, including more than one million children - is at risk after the worst flooding to hit Pakistan in decades destroyed their homes with the race on to prevent the loss of more lives... More>>


UN: Chief Disappointed Nuclear Treaty Conference Ends Without Consensus
UN Secretary-General António Guterres has highlighted the need for dialogue to reduce the nuclear threat after countries failed to reach consensus at a conference to review the landmark Non-Proliferation Treaty (NPT), his Spokesperson said on Saturday... More>>

WHO: Supports DR Congo Authorities As Ebola Resurges In Volatile East
Ebola has resurfaced in the Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC) following confirmation of a case in the restive eastern province of North Kivu... More>>


work Get your team onto ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add ScoopCitizen / Become a Supporter
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • WORLD
 
 
  • Pacific.Scoop
  • Cafe Pacific
  • PMC
 
 
 
 
 