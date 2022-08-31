Bice Praises Govt Through Maringe-Kokota Constituency Office For Water Project

Chairman of Pisage community within Maringe-Kokota Constituency (MKC) in Isabel Province has thanked the national government through MKC Office for funding their community water supply project.

Charles Bice said access to fresh water has been their long time need.

“Before we have to travel some distances to fetch fresh water for drinking and cooking. We also rely very much on rain water from tanks. But when the season is dry and there is no rain, we have to carry our containers and walk through the bushes to collect water from the nearby sources,”Mr Bice said.

But today Mr. Bice excitedly said their children, mothers and elders now enjoy collecting fresh water from running tubes (stand-pipes) just at their doorstep thanks to the Democratic Coalition Government for Advancement (DCGA) through the MKC Office under the leadership of their Honourable Member of Parliament (MP) Dr. Culwick Togamana who is also the Minister of Health and Medical Services.

Mr. Bice acknowledged the government and their MP, for the generous livelihood support.

“This is one of our greatest needs and seeing our children and mothers collecting fresh water at our doorstep now is something we are thankful for.”

He also recognized DCGA for the Constituency Development Fund (CDF) programme support through their constituency and at the same time calls on the government to continue with the CDF because it is the only support that reach and touches rural lives.

Meanwhile, Constituency Project Officer (CPO) Terence Loha said MKC Office is committed and will continue to render livelihood support to communities and people of the constituency to improve their livelihoods.

He said that water project is one of MKC office priorities apart from housing project, income generation, education and fishery and other livelihoods assistance programs.

Mr. Loha then thanked communities and constituents for their continuous support and cooperation towards his office as they continue to work together in developing their constituency.

The water supply project was built in early 2022 and fully funded by MKC through its CDF allocation at $179, 884 .00.

CDF is a programme of the national government and is administered by the Ministry of Rural Development (MRD).

CDF aims to help communities in areas like income generation, encourage and bring about development in constituencies and generally to improve the livelihoods of all citizens of Solomon Islands.

MRD is fully committed to see that all rural Solomon Islanders become meaningfully participated in development activities to improve their social and economic livelihoods.

