Speaker Of The House Of Representatives Acknowledges The Death Of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II

The Speaker of the House of Representatives, the Rt Hon Adrian Rurawhe, has expressed his condolences for the death of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II.

“On behalf of the Office of Speaker and New Zealand House of Representatives, I express my condolences and deepest sympathies to the Royal Family.

“When the Queen was crowned in 1953, New Zealand was a very different place, and while our nation has changed immensely over the past 70 years she has been a constant guide for our Parliament and our people.”

The Sovereign is a constituent part of the New Zealand Parliament. As the Head of State, the Sovereign is integral to New Zealand’s constitutional arrangements, including giving Royal assent to bills, summoning and dissolving Parliament and delivering the Speech from the Throne at the opening of Parliament.

“I acknowledge all her Majesty has done for our country during her reign. Of particular note is her acknowledgement of efforts to resolve historical grievances between Māori and the Crown, such as when she delivered a personal apology from the British Crown to the Tainui people in 1995.”

“For many New Zealanders, including myself, Queen Elizabeth II is the only Sovereign we have ever known. She will be commemorated and remembered as kōtuku—the white heron—in recognition of the reverence many New Zealanders have for her.”

The House of Representatives will sit on Tuesday 13 September to acknowledge the death of Queen Elizabeth II and the succession of King Charles III.

Flags at Parliament will remain flying at half-mast to mark the Queen’s death.

