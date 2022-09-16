MRD Holds Successful Consultation On SICD Policy For Guadalcanal

Constituency development is the responsibility of everyone and your participation in this consultation process reflects your commitment to move our constituencies on Guadalcanal Province a step further into the future.

These are the sentiments uttered by the Minister for Provincial Government and Institutional Strengthening (MPGIS) Hon. Rollen Seleso when he delivered his keynote address to officially close the two-days consultation for participants of Guadalcanal eight constituencies on the first ever Solomon Islands Development (SICD) Policy held at Kaptens’ Point, Friday 9th September, 2022.

Minister Seleso said Guadalcanal Province contributes significantly over the years to the development of our country and everyone also wants to see socio-economic developments in our rural communities.

“It is time we all positively engage together as partners to map the future of our development aspiration to ensure we have a strong and vibrant communities that can be able to participate meaningfully in all development processes,” he said.

Minister Seleso said this consultation is a major step in the journey as far as rural development is concern and every one of you should be commended for your participation.

He further stated that Constituency Development Fund Act has been in existence for the last nine or so years without proper regulation and policies to govern the whole operation.

“The Constituency Development Fund is one of the important funding that reaches down to our rural communities and positively touches many lives of our rural people.

“However, there is a need for some stringent measures in place to govern the disbursement of the funds. It is a priority of our Democratic Coalition Government for Advancement (DCGA) to support MRD to review and amend the current CDF Act (2013) basically to suit our development aspirations now and into the future.

“Our ruling Democratic Coalition Government for Advancement (DCGA) government remain committed to support the Ministry of Rural Development programs and activities that will have positive impacts on our rural population, promoting self-reliance and standard infrastructures,” he said.

Minister Seleso said that the SICD Policy is an important undertaking by the Ministry of Rural Development and is fully supported by the Democratic Coalition Government for Advancement (DCGA).

SICD Policy is now in the consultation stage and will complement the other rural development approaches used by SIG to deliver services to all Solomon Islanders.

This Policy reform once come into effect will be a vital mechanism to improve the delivery of the Constituency Development Funds.

The SICD Policy shall focus on the following key thematic areas: socio-economic infrastructures, livelihoods income generating projects, essential services such as health, education and police- security, and downstream processing and value adding.

The Permanent Secretary of MRD Dr Samson Viulu acknowledged Minister Seleso for gracing the closing and also thanked the Government for its support to the Policy.

