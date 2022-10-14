World Video | Defence | Foreign Affairs | Natural Events | Trade | NZ in World News | NZ National News Video | NZ Regional News | Search

 

The 27th Busan International Film Festival Announces ‘Busan Vision Awards’ Winners!

Friday, 14 October 2022, 6:04 am
Press Release: BIFF

The 27th Busan International Film Festival hosted the ‘Busan Vision Awards’ ceremony at Paradise Hotel Busan on October 13 (Thurs), 21:00 (KST).

NETPAC Award
Recipient: a Wild Roomer
Director: LEE Jeong-hong
FIPRESCI Award

Recipient: Thousand and One Nights

Director: KUBOTA Nao

Busan Cinephile Award
Recipient: While We Watched
Director: Vinay SHUKLA
CGK Award
Recipient: Hail to Hell
Cinematographer: JUNG Grim
DGK MEGABOX Award
Recipient: Big Sleep
Director: KIM Taehoon
DGK MEGABOX Award
Recipient: Star of Ulsan
Director: JUNG Kihyuk
Critic b Award
Recipient: a Wild Roomer
Director: LEE Jeong-hong
CGV Award
Recipient: Greenhouse
Director: LEE Sol-hui
KBS Independent Film Award
 
Recipient: a Wild Roomer
Director: LEE Jeong-hong
Watcha Award
 
Recipient: Peafowl
Director: BYUN Sung-bin
Watcha Award
 
Recipient: Greenhouse
Director: LEE Sol-hui
Watcha Short Award
 
Recipient: Other Life
Director: ROH Dohyeon
Aurora Media Award
 
Recipient: Greenhouse
Director: LEE Sol-hui
Aurora Media Award
 
Recipient: Big Sleep
Director: KIM Taehoon
Citizen Critics' Award
 
Recipient: Birth
Director: YOO Ji-young

The 27th Busan International Film Festival: Oct 5 (Wed) – Oct 14 (Fri)

