The 27th Busan International Film Festival Announces ‘Busan Vision Awards’ Winners!
Friday, 14 October 2022, 6:04 am
Press Release: BIFF
The 27th Busan International Film Festival hosted
the ‘Busan Vision Awards’ ceremony at Paradise Hotel
Busan on October 13 (Thurs), 21:00
(KST).
Recipient: a Wild
Roomer Director: LEE
Jeong-hong
Recipient:
Thousand and One Nights
Director: KUBOTA
Nao
Recipient: While We
Watched Director: Vinay
SHUKLA
Recipient: Hail to
Hell Cinematographer: JUNG
Grim
Recipient: Big
Sleep Director: KIM
Taehoon
Recipient: Star of
Ulsan Director: JUNG
Kihyuk
Recipient: a Wild
Roomer Director: LEE
Jeong-hong
Recipient:
Greenhouse Director: LEE
Sol-hui
KBS Independent
Film
Award
Recipient: a Wild
Roomer Director: LEE
Jeong-hong
Recipient:
Peafowl Director: BYUN
Sung-bin
Recipient:
Greenhouse Director: LEE
Sol-hui
Recipient: Other
Life Director: ROH
Dohyeon
Recipient:
Greenhouse Director: LEE
Sol-hui
Recipient: Big
Sleep Director: KIM
Taehoon
Recipient:
Birth Director: YOO
Ji-young
The 27th
Busan International Film Festival: Oct 5 (Wed) – Oct 14
(Fri)
© Scoop Media
Join Scoop Citizen
Scoop is a champion of independent journalism and open publishing - informing New Zealanders through straight-talking independent journalism, and publishing news from a wide range of sectors. Join us and support the publication of trustworthy, relevant, public interest news, freely accessible to all New Zealanders:
Become a member
Find out more
Find more from
BIFF
on InfoPages.