The 27th Busan International Film Festival Announces ‘Busan Vision Awards’ Winners!

Sonali Kolhatkar: Brazil’s Lula Remerges - In A Very Different Political World

If Lula wins reelection, he must not only rebuild the social investments that Bolsonaro destroyed, but also restore trust in a nation damaged by fascism's sophisticated propaganda machine...

UN: Russian Large-scale Strikes Are ‘Unacceptable Escalation’, Says Guterres

The UN chief António Guterres said that large-scale strikes by the Russian military on the Ukrainian capital Kyiv and other locations on Monday, were deeply shocking and represented "another unacceptable escalation" of the war...





UN: Nobel Peace Prize Winners Shine Spotlight On ‘The Power Of Civil Society To Promote Peace’

The human rights advocates from Russia, Ukraine and Belarus who have been awarded this year's Nobel Peace Prize, represent "the oxygen of democracy" said the UN chief on Friday, in a message of congratulations to the three winners...