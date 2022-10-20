BCFIF Hears Opposition Leader, Maryam Rajavi, On The Uprising In Iran

The British Committee for Iran Freedom discussed and exchanged opinions on the uprising in Iran at a meeting in the House of Commons on Tuesday, 18 October 2022 with the online presence of the President-elect of the National Council of Resistance of Iran (NCRI), Mrs Maryam Rajavi.

More than a dozen cross-party members from both the House of Commons and the House of Lords took part in the meeting.

The MPs and Peers expressed strong support for the uprising and praised the bravery of women and the young protesters who are leading the protests across the country.

The cross-party MPs and Peers praised the role played by the NCRI President-elect, Mrs Maryam Rajavi, and Resistance Units affiliated with the PMOI/MEK in spearheading and setting the stage for the popular uprising.

They welcomed UK’s recent sanctions on the so-called ‘Morality Police’ and senior security and political officials in Iran and stressed that the UK should consider another round of human rights sanctions in response to the shocking violence on protesters. They also reiterated previous calls on the UK Government to proscribe the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) in its entirety.

Mrs Rajavi, the special guest of the meeting, underscored that the regime’s suppression and violence have not been able to stop the protests and the wall of fear in society has cracked.

“The central issue of the present uprising in Iran, is that the brave, young women of Iran are leading the way and the world admires their role ..."

Mrs Rajavi reiterated that the Iranian people are chanting in streets that “We are against all oppressors, be it the shah or Khamenei. Regime’s officials have acknowledged that the people oppose the regime in its entirety.

“Iranian women know very well that the freedom of choice - in all personal, social, and political fields including freedom to choose their attire, and the right to political and social participation - is possible only if the mullahs’ religious dictatorship is overthrown.”

She emphasised that the Iranian people demand the closure of regime’s embassies which are centres of espionage and terrorism as well as the expulsion of regime’s agents from Europe.

