Asia Harm Reduction Forum Announces Speakers

Leading Tobacco Harm Reduction (THR) experts from around the world will present at The Fifth Asia Harm Reduction Forum (AHRF 2022) on Friday, 28 October in the Philippines.

“Asia-Pacific is home to many of the world’s smokers, but it’s also home to several countries positively confronting the tobacco epidemic by adopting public health policies that work. AHRF 2022 will encourage us all to keep going,” says Nancy Loucas, Executive Coordinator of CAPHRA (Coalition of Asia Pacific Tobacco Harm Reduction Advocates).

Held at The Manila Hotel, AHRF 2022 will be a hybrid event. The annual forum’s theme this year is ‘Integrating Harm Reduction in Asian Policies: A Major Win for Public Health’.

AHRF 2022 Lead Convenor Professor and President of HARAP (Harm Reduction Alliance of the Philippines), Ron Sison, is thrilled AHRF 2022 has attracted several internationally renowned and respected speakers.

He says the region’s advocates and policymakers will be inspired to promote, adopt, or expand THR as the most effective approach to tobacco control.

Speakers include Professor David Sweanor from the University of Ottawa Centre for Health, Law, Policy, and Ethics Advisory Committee Chair. His presentation is titled ‘How Innovative Products & Policy Can Bolster Tobacco Harm Reduction’.

Association of Vapers India member and International Network of Nicotine Consumer Organizations (INNCO) board member, Jagannath Sarangapani (Jaggi), will present on ‘India as the Largest Battleground between THR Advocates and Prohibitionists in the World’.

President of Philippine E-Cigarette Industry Association Joey Dulay will present on ‘How Will the Vape Law Change the Smoke-Free Industry in the Philippines?’ Other Asia-Pacific THR advocates speaking include New Zealand’s Nancy Loucas on ‘The Subversion of Public Health: Consumer Perspectives’, Thailand’s Asa Saligupta, and Peter Paul Dator from the Philippines.

President of consumer group, Vapers PH, Mr Dator says with the Philippines recent lifting of its vaping ban and regulation of safer nicotine products will be a key focus at AHRF 20202. President of Filipino non-profit organization Quit For Good, Dr Lorenzo Mata Jr, will present on ‘Saving 16 Million Filipino Smokers: Embracing Tobacco Harm Reduction through Proper Information and Reasonable Regulation’.

“Several Asia-Pacific countries have legalised and regulated vaping in recent years, with Thailand and Malaysia next. All eyes are on our region and the falling smoking rates of those countries which have embraced, not banned, the world’s most effective smoking cessation tool – vaping. Registrations are coming in from all around the world for AHRF 2022. It’s set to be a great event,” says Ms Loucas.

The sessions will be streamed live on the AHRF YouTube channel and Facebook – from 9.00am to 5.00pm (Manila time).

© Scoop Media

