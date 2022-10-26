World Video | Defence | Foreign Affairs | Natural Events | Trade | NZ in World News | NZ National News Video | NZ Regional News | Search

 

Asia Harm Reduction Forum Announces Speakers

Wednesday, 26 October 2022, 6:27 pm
Press Release: Asia Harm Reduction Forum

Leading Tobacco Harm Reduction (THR) experts from around the world will present at The Fifth Asia Harm Reduction Forum (AHRF 2022) on Friday, 28 October in the Philippines.

“Asia-Pacific is home to many of the world’s smokers, but it’s also home to several countries positively confronting the tobacco epidemic by adopting public health policies that work. AHRF 2022 will encourage us all to keep going,” says Nancy Loucas, Executive Coordinator of CAPHRA (Coalition of Asia Pacific Tobacco Harm Reduction Advocates).

Held at The Manila Hotel, AHRF 2022 will be a hybrid event. The annual forum’s theme this year is ‘Integrating Harm Reduction in Asian Policies: A Major Win for Public Health’.

AHRF 2022 Lead Convenor Professor and President of HARAP (Harm Reduction Alliance of the Philippines), Ron Sison, is thrilled AHRF 2022 has attracted several internationally renowned and respected speakers.

He says the region’s advocates and policymakers will be inspired to promote, adopt, or expand THR as the most effective approach to tobacco control.

Speakers include Professor David Sweanor from the University of Ottawa Centre for Health, Law, Policy, and Ethics Advisory Committee Chair. His presentation is titled ‘How Innovative Products & Policy Can Bolster Tobacco Harm Reduction’.

Association of Vapers India member and International Network of Nicotine Consumer Organizations (INNCO) board member, Jagannath Sarangapani (Jaggi), will present on ‘India as the Largest Battleground between THR Advocates and Prohibitionists in the World’.

President of Philippine E-Cigarette Industry Association Joey Dulay will present on ‘How Will the Vape Law Change the Smoke-Free Industry in the Philippines?’ Other Asia-Pacific THR advocates speaking include New Zealand’s Nancy Loucas on ‘The Subversion of Public Health: Consumer Perspectives’, Thailand’s Asa Saligupta, and Peter Paul Dator from the Philippines.

President of consumer group, Vapers PH, Mr Dator says with the Philippines recent lifting of its vaping ban and regulation of safer nicotine products will be a key focus at AHRF 20202. President of Filipino non-profit organization Quit For Good, Dr Lorenzo Mata Jr, will present on ‘Saving 16 Million Filipino Smokers: Embracing Tobacco Harm Reduction through Proper Information and Reasonable Regulation’.

“Several Asia-Pacific countries have legalised and regulated vaping in recent years, with Thailand and Malaysia next. All eyes are on our region and the falling smoking rates of those countries which have embraced, not banned, the world’s most effective smoking cessation tool – vaping. Registrations are coming in from all around the world for AHRF 2022. It’s set to be a great event,” says Ms Loucas.

The sessions will be streamed live on the AHRF YouTube channel and Facebook – from 9.00am to 5.00pm (Manila time).

© Scoop Media

Join Scoop Citizen

Scoop is a champion of independent journalism and open publishing - informing New Zealanders through straight-talking independent journalism, and publishing news from a wide range of sectors. Join us and support the publication of trustworthy, relevant, public interest news, freely accessible to all New Zealanders:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from Asia Harm Reduction Forum on InfoPages.
 
 
 
World Headlines

WORLD


 




UNICEF: Heatwaves To Impact Almost Every Child On Earth By 2050
Heatwaves have become an unavoidable health hazard for many nations, but new data indicates that they are set to affect virtually every child on earth by 2050, the UN Children’s Fund, UNICEF, warned on Tuesday... More>>


Globetrotter: How Europe Has Navigated Its Energy Crises
While European energy prices have eased slightly in recent months, stress continues to build across a continent that has long been dependent on access to cheap Russian energy...
More>>

Environmental Paper Network: NGOs Call On UN Climate Conference To Fix Flawed Carbon Accounting Rules
Leading up to COP27, a network of more than 190 non-government organisations worldwide will take action today - the International Day of Action on Biomass... More>>

Sudan: Bloodbath In Blue Nile, Authorities Must Protect Civilians From Tribal Violence
Sudanese authorities must take serious measures to protect civilians, control tribal violence in the country, and ensure that the rule of law is implemented after hundreds of people were killed and injured in the most recent rounds of violence in the Blue Nile state... More>>


UNSPHR: Increase Benefits And Wages In Line With Inflation Or Lives Will Be Lost
As global inflation continues to sky-rocket, and prices of the most basic necessities become too high for millions to afford, the UN’s poverty expert has urged governments to index social benefits and wages to inflation... More>>

Save The Children: More Than A Quarter Of People In The World’s Worst Food Crisis Are Living In West And Central Africa
58 million people (1) across West and Central Africa, including nearly 29 million children, are now acutely food insecure and in need of urgent food assistance, says an alliance of leading international NGOs in the region... More>>

work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Follow Scoop on Google News
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • WORLD
 
 
  • Pacific.Scoop
  • Cafe Pacific
  • PMC
 
 
 
 
 