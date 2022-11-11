World Video | Defence | Foreign Affairs | Natural Events | Trade | NZ in World News | NZ National News Video | NZ Regional News | Search

 

DOC Firefighters Acknowledged For Work During Australian Fires

Friday, 11 November 2022, 3:26 pm
Press Release: Department of Conservation

Twenty-seven Department of Conservation (DOC) staff have been recognised for their efforts fighting the devastating Australian wildfires in the 2019/2020 summer.

The DOC staff were among 384 New Zealanders awarded the Australia National Emergency Medal with Bushfires 19/20 medal. Firefighters from Fire and Emergency NZ, the NZ Defence Force, and forestry companies were also recognised.

The Australian High Commissioner to New Zealand, Her Excellency Harinder Sidhu, presented the medals in ceremonies at the Ohakea NZ Defence Force Base and in Auckland and Christchurch recently. They are awarded by the Australian Government to those who gave sustained or significant service during an Australian National Emergency.

Hundreds of fires burnt across more than 14 million hectares of Australia during the summer of 2019/20.

DOC Greymouth Senior Ranger Community Sam Speight was in a four person DOC crew which deployed to Australia in February 2020, with stints in the Snowy Mountains and in Coastal New South Wales.

He said the peak of the fire had passed at that stage. The crew worked 12-hour shifts, mostly responding to remote hotspots and active pockets of fire often burning inside hollowed-out logs or standing hollow trees.

“It’s really special being able to help out our Australian friends when these unfortunate events kick off. In my case, with the fire winding down, all the local fire fighters and volunteers were feeling run down and exhausted after committing all their time over the last couple months to attacking the fire and evacuating communities, so it was great to be able to help.

“Being awarded this medal shows the regard the entire New Zealand contingent is held in. It also recognises the efforts of all the people needed to make a mass deployment of firefighters like this work, whether it be partners and loved ones holding down the fort at home or colleagues in the office having to pick up extra work due to your absence.”

Sam Speight said the deployments he has been on as a rural firefighter have been a privilege and a highlight of his career at DOC.

DOC National Fire Manager Aroha Hughes said the medals were an important acknowledgement from the Australian Government and staff were proud to receive them.

“While none of our firefighters do the work for this sort of recognition, it’s always great to see their efforts acknowledged.

“DOC has a team of highly skilled and committed firefighters who do a superb job responding to fires here in New Zealand. It’s terrific that they were able to help our neighbours across the ditch while also gaining some valuable experience they can use back home.”

© Scoop Media

Join Scoop Citizen

Scoop is a champion of independent journalism and open publishing - informing New Zealanders through straight-talking independent journalism, and publishing news from a wide range of sectors. Join us and support the publication of trustworthy, relevant, public interest news, freely accessible to all New Zealanders:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from Department of Conservation on InfoPages.
 
 
 
World Headlines

WORLD


 


Climate Action Tracker: Dash For Gas A Serious Threat To The Paris Agreement’s Warming Limit
The world has overreached in its bid to respond to the energy crisis, to the extent that emissions from new gas capacity now threaten the 1.5C warming limit, says new analysis from the Climate Action Tracker...
More>>



350: Pacific Islanders Present Historic Declaration To Leaders At COP27
Pacific island youth met with Australian and Pacific Island leaders at COP27 on Nov 8, to present their demands on decarbonisation, additional loss and damage commitments and accessible climate finance... More>>


Greenpeace: Antarctic Protected Areas Failure Proves Urgent Need For Global Oceans Treaty
As the annual Antarctic Ocean Commission (CCAMLR) fails to agree on long-promised Marine Protected Areas, Greenpeace is calling for governments to urgently invest in the solution - a strong Global Oceans Treaty agreement at the UN... More>>

North East Syria: Child Malnutrition Increases Over 150% Amid Worsening Hunger Crisis
The number of malnourished children in North East Syria has surged by over 150% in the past six months with at least 10,000 more children now facing malnutrition than in the previous six months, according to new data... More>>

PIANGO: Urgent And Decisive Actions At The 27th United Nations Climate Change Conference, COP27
With the 27th United Nations Climate Change Conference, COP27 underway at Sharm el-Sheikh, Egypt, the Pacific Islands Association of Non-Governmental Organizations (PIANGO) and partners, have outlined a list of key asks... More>>


OHCHR: UN Human Rights Chief Türk Issues Open Letter To Twitter’s Elon Musk
UN High Commissioner for Human Rights Volker Türk on Saturday issued an open letter to Elon Musk, Chief Executive Officer at Twitter, urging him to “ensure human rights are central to the management of Twitter... More>>


work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Follow Scoop on Google News
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • WORLD
 
 
  • Pacific.Scoop
  • Cafe Pacific
  • PMC
 
 
 
 
 