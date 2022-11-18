World Video | Defence | Foreign Affairs | Natural Events | Trade | NZ in World News | NZ National News Video | NZ Regional News | Search

 

COP27 PRESIDENT Press Statement - Meeting With The UNSG

Friday, 18 November 2022, 5:46 am
Press Release: UNFCCC

17 November 2022

1- I’ve just had the pleasure of welcoming His Excellency Secretary General Guterres once again here in Sharm el-Sheikh for the last crucial stretch of COP27.

2- The Secretary General’s presence here in the last few hours as Parties strive to finalize discussions and agree on outcomes is a testament to the priority and importance he attaches to this process and to the overall global efforts to address climate change. The United Nations system plays an important role in the effort to combat climate change, and the Secretary General’s dedication is the embodiment of this role.

3- Together with the Secretary General and our teams from the COP27 Presidency and the UNFCCC we discussed extensively the current state of negotiations at COP27.

4- While progress has been achieved on a large number of issues, it is evidently clear that at this late stage of the COP27 process, there are still a number of issues where progress remains lacking, with persisting divergent views amongst parties.

5- On the 7th and 8th of November, world leaders descended on this venue and expressed unequivocal support to the global efforts to tackle climate change and adapt to its impact, reaffirming their countries’ steadfast commitment and heightened political will to the issue, and making pledges and further commitments to enhance the climate response.

6- This political will needs to find its way fully to the negotiating rooms.

7- Yesterday and today, I have been attending the consultations amongst parties and have been actively involved in direct discussions with all parties on the various issues under consideration.

8- While some of the discussions were constructive and positive, others did not reflect the expected recognition of the need to move collectively to address the gravity and urgency of the climate crisis.

9- The Mitigation work program is yet to reach the desired outcome. Adaptation is still held back by procedural matters. Ambitious outcomes on finance have not yet materialized. And on loss and damage parties are shying away from taking the difficult political decisions…

10- The Secretary General and I discussed at length the current status of matters relating to funding arrangements responding to loss and damage associated with the adverse effects of climate change. I believe that extra effort needs to be exerted by all Parties to ensure an agreement on this matter, one that would provide a basis that would allow us to effectively respond to the urgent and legitimate demand for an adequate funding setup for loss and damage at the earliest.

11- We underscored the urgency of the ongoing climate crisis. I reiterate what was highlighted by His Excellency President el Sisi at the opening ceremony of the Climate Implementation Summit on November 7th: the world has become a stage for a continuously running show of human misery and pain. This needs to end now, not tomorrow.

12- On our part, the COP27 presidency is working around the clock and with the facilitating ministers to ensure a timely conclusion of all issues at hand.

13- I urge all parties to go the extra mile, take the necessary steps to reach the much-needed conclusions and agreements. The world is waiting for us to demonstrate the seriousness by which we tackle this matter, and as a community of nations we must live up to their expectations.

14- I thank you.

Photo credit: COP27 Presidency 

© Scoop Media

