Rallies Outside The Embassy Of The I.R. Of Iran And Parliament

Wednesday, 23 November 2022, 1:49 pm
Press Release: Iranian Solidarity Group Aotearoa NZ

The situation in Iran is transforming from ugly to horrifying. The brutal regime in Iran has turned the country’s Kurdish region to a war zone. Hundreds of people are shot with machine guns and heavy weaponry. The hospitals in cities such as Javanroud and Ravansar are experiencing blood shortages and the regime is preventing blood transfer from the other cities in the region. A recent report from CNN has unveiled a horrifying truth; the regime’s security forces have been raping the arrested protesters in prisons. While the world’s leaders, including here in Aotearoa New Zealand, are taking symbolic baby steps, innocent people of Iran are paying a heavy price for seeking basic freedom, yet not giving up. The Iranian Community of Aotearoa New Zealand continues to see it as their responsibility to amplify their voices and seek justice.


On Thursday 24th of November, Iranian-Kiwis from all over the country will get together and protest outside the Embassy of the Islamic Republic of Iran at 11am and at the Parliament grounds at 1pm to call for an immediate stop to the regime’s violence and demand an end to the deafening silence of New Zealand government respectably. Many of the MPs from various parties will be joining us at the Parliament grounds.


We demand the government to designate the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) as a terrorist organisation, to sanction the officials involved in the brutal crackdown of the protestors in Iran and ban them from ever stepping in New Zealand. We also demand to expel the ambassador of the regime from Wellington and recall our ambassador from Tehran for consultation.

