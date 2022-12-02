World Video | Defence | Foreign Affairs | Natural Events | Trade | NZ in World News | NZ National News Video | NZ Regional News | Search

 

Leading NGOs Warn 30x30 Plan Will ‘Devastate Indigenous Lives” In Run-up To COP15

Friday, 2 December 2022, 5:52 am
Press Release: Survival International

Leading NGOs including Survival International and Amnesty International have released a joint statement in the run-up to December’s COP15 on biodiversity, denouncing the planned target of protecting 30% of Earth by 2030 (“30x30”).

In the statement, the organizations warn that “without serious overhaul, the so-called 30x30 target will devastate the lives of Indigenous peoples.”

They go on to say it will also “be hugely destructive for the livelihoods of other subsistence land-users, while diverting attention away from the real drivers of biodiversity and climate collapse.”

Besides Survival and Amnesty, the other signatories are Minority Rights Group International, and Rainforest Foundation UK.

The statement outlines a key concern: “the likelihood is that exclusionary Protected Areas will make up the bulk of the [30x30] target.” Such areas, “which are the cornerstone of mainstream, western-led conservation efforts, have led to widespread evictions, hunger, ill-health and human rights violations, including killings, rapes and torture across Africa and Asia.”

The organizations call for any conservation targets included as part of a new Global Biodiversity Framework to “give priority to the recognition and protection of collective and customary land tenure systems of Indigenous Peoples”, “recognise the rights of other subsistence land-users to be protected from forced evictions,” and more.

Fiore Longo, head of Survival’s Decolonize Conservation campaign, said today: “The idea that 30x30 is an effective means of protecting biodiversity has no basis in science. The only reason it’s still being discussed in the negotiations is because it’s being pushed hard by the conservation industry, which sees an opportunity to double the amount of land under its control. Should it go ahead, it will constitute the biggest land grab in history, and rob millions of people of their livelihoods. If governments are really meaningful about protecting biodiversity, the answer is simple: recognize the land rights of Indigenous peoples.”

© Scoop Media

Get Our Free Weekly Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our Network.


Join Scoop Citizen

Scoop is a champion of independent journalism and open publishing - informing New Zealanders through straight-talking independent journalism, and publishing news from a wide range of sectors. Join us and support the publication of trustworthy, relevant, public interest news, freely accessible to all New Zealanders:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from Survival International on InfoPages.
 
 
 
World Headlines

WORLD


 

Aotearoa 4 Assange: Media Giants Call On Joe Biden To Drop Charges Against Assange
Five of the world’s leading news outlets have sent an open letter to US President Joe Biden asking him to drop the charges against Australian Wikileaks founder Julian Assange... More>>



UN: Latest Taliban Treatment Of Women And Girls May Be Crime Against Humanity
UN experts* today said the latest actions by Taliban de facto authorities targeting women and girls deepen existing flagrant violations of their human rights and freedoms that are already the most draconian... More>>

Save The Children: Indonesia Earthquake: Dozens Of Children Injured, Some Killed, After Eathquake Damages Over 80 Schools
Dozens of children are injured and some have lost their lives after a powerful earthquake damaged more than 80 schools while classes were underway on Indonesia’s main island of Java, Save the Children said on Tuesday (local time)...
More>>

UNFCCC: COP27 Reaches Breakthrough Agreement On New “Loss And Damage” Fund For Vulnerable Countries
The United Nations Climate Change Conference COP27 closed today with a breakthrough agreement to provide “loss and damage” funding for vulnerable countries hit hard by climate disasters... More>>


350: Pacific Climate Activists Join Protests Demanding More Ambition In Climate Negotiations
With the slogan “we are not yet defeated” hundreds of people marched on the morning of 12th of November at COP27 in Egypt to make it clear that civil society will not give up in defending their demands... More>>


North East Syria: Child Malnutrition Increases Over 150% Amid Worsening Hunger Crisis
The number of malnourished children in North East Syria has surged by over 150% in the past six months with at least 10,000 more children now facing malnutrition than in the previous six months, according to new data... More>>


work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Follow Scoop on Google News
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • WORLD
 
 
  • Pacific.Scoop
  • Cafe Pacific
  • PMC
 
 
 
 
 