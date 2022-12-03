World Video | Defence | Foreign Affairs | Natural Events | Trade | NZ in World News | NZ National News Video | NZ Regional News | Search

 

MP Ramofafia Prioritizes Tangible Development In Fataleka Constituency

Saturday, 3 December 2022, 5:10 am
Press Release: Solomon Islands MRD

The Member of Parliament (MP) for Fataleka Constituency Honourable Rexon Ramofafia continues to prioritize tangible rural development as materials for projects worth SBD4.8 million are ready to be shipped to his constituency.

These projects are part of the government’s ongoing support for his constituency through the Ministry of Rural Development (MRD) under the Constituency Development Program.

MRD Principal Rural Development Officers Agnes Bopi Tanihorara and Director Governance Hickson George were on the ground to witness the loading of the project materials on Thursday 1st December 2022 before departing Honiara soon.

Fataleka Constituency projects fall under two main sectors in terms of project and cost breakdown.

For this year the Fataleka Constituency focuses mainly on two main sectors – Infrastructure (Housing scheme) and Income-generating activities.

The infrastructure sector includes; housing projects (roofing Irons, Pallets of cement, Bricks, nails, steel rods, ring and tie wires, Masonite including other necessary hardware materials.

The development of decent, affordable rural housing can improve the lives of those with inadequate shelter, while at the same time benefitting the local economy.

It also guarantees an improvement in the standard of living of the underprivileged population in rural areas.

These projects were aligned with the Fataleka Constituency Development plans and priorities for 2019-2023. Having these additional projects will further enhance the socio-economic development of the constituency which is the key objective of the CDF programme.

A total of $ 4.8 million plus worth of CDF project materials will be shipped to the Fataleka constituency, thus, it was a milestone achievement by the Fataleka constituency office and the Ministry of Rural Development.

MRD understands that Honourable Ramofafia travelled to his constituency on Thursday 1st December 2022 to meet with his people and also oversees the handing over of the materials to the people in the constituency.

The earmarked project recipients thanked the SIG and the Peoples Republic of China (PRC) for the ongoing support toward CDF.

MRD continues to make sure that all Solomon Islanders become meaningfully participated in development activities to improve their social and economic livelihood.

CDF Programme is administered by the Ministry of Rural Development and is supported by the Solomon Islands Government (SIG) and the Peoples Republic of China (PRC) as a donor.

Hon Rexon Ramofafia is the Minister for the Ministry of National Planning and Development Coordination (MNPDC) and is the current Member of Parliament for the Fataleka Constituency.

