EU AI Act Must Protect All People, Regardless Of Migration Status

Wednesday, 7 December 2022, 6:47 am
Press Release: Access Now

All people must be protected from the dangers of discriminatory artificial intelligence (AI), including those migrating, seeking asylum, and living with an irregular migration status. Through a joint statement, Access Now, European Digital Rights (EDRi), Platform for International Cooperation on Undocumented Migrants (PICUM), Refugee Law Lab, and 163 civil society organisations and 29 individuals are calling on the European Union (EU) to ensure the Artificial Intelligence Act (AI Act) centres the rights of marginalised people and communities on the move in its goals to successfully regulate the development and use of “high-risk” AI, and prevent irreversible harm by prohibiting certain AI systems.

As it reads, the EU AI Act does not adequately address and prevent the harms stemming from the use of AI in the migration context, and the IMCO and LIBE Committees of the European Parliament must immediately amend the current proposal.

“Artificial intelligence tech is being deployed to intimidate, discriminate, and categorise certain groups of people,” said Caterina Rodelli, EU Policy Analyst at Access Now. “The EU has a responsibility to ensure the fundamental rights of all are upheld inside, outside, and at every border across the Union, and that these new tools are not used to reinforce prejudice and perpetuate oppression of certain groups. The AI Act must be amended now.”

For many marginalised groups, AI technologies fit into wider systems of over-surveillance, criminalisation, structural discrimination, and violence.

To protect the rights of all people, including those on the move, the coalition is calling on the European Parliament, the European Commission, the Council of the European Union, and EU Member States to implement a series of amendments including:

If policymakers fail to uphold the protection of all people affected by AI systems, the European Union will not live up to its promise of promoting “trustworthy AI,” but it will only promote its discriminatory use.

Read the joint statement.

John P. Ruehl: Sanctions Batter Russia As The Kremlin Attempts To Overcome Them
Immediately after the Russian invasion of Ukraine in February 2022, the U.S., the UK, and the EU placed major sanctions on Russia to constrict its economy and restrain its war effort. Having been updated several times since, these sanctions have compounded the effects of the previous sanctions placed on Russia in 2014 after it annexed Crimea... More>>

Globetrotter: Cuba Goes On A Diplomatic Tour In An Increasingly Multipolar World
On November 27 morning, Cuban President Miguel Díaz-Canel, walked into a voting station in the Playa neighborhood to vote in Cuba’s municipal elections. He had landed in Havana an hour earlier from an intense tour of Algeria, Russia, Turkey, and China...
More>>


Aotearoa 4 Assange: Media Giants Call On Joe Biden To Drop Charges Against Assange
Five of the world’s leading news outlets have sent an open letter to US President Joe Biden asking him to drop the charges against Australian Wikileaks founder Julian Assange... More>>


Myanmar: UN Human Rights Chief Alarmed At Death Sentences By Secretive Military Courts
Chief Volker Türk on Friday expressed shock that more than 130 people have now been sentenced to death by military courts behind closed-doors in Myanmar... More>>


UNFCCC: COP27 Reaches Breakthrough Agreement On New “Loss And Damage” Fund For Vulnerable Countries
The United Nations Climate Change Conference COP27 closed today with a breakthrough agreement to provide “loss and damage” funding for vulnerable countries hit hard by climate disasters... More>>


350: Pacific Climate Activists Join Protests Demanding More Ambition In Climate Negotiations
With the slogan “we are not yet defeated” hundreds of people marched on the morning of 12th of November at COP27 in Egypt to make it clear that civil society will not give up in defending their demands... More>>

