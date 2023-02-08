World Video | Defence | Foreign Affairs | Natural Events | Trade | NZ in World News | NZ National News Video | NZ Regional News | Search

 

East Malaita Mini-hospital Project Is Taking Shape

Wednesday, 8 February 2023, 6:35 am
Press Release: Solomon Islands MRD

East Malaita Constituency (EMC) is on track to deliver the biggest health infrastructure project in EMC history with its multi-million new modern-style mini-hospital starting to take shape.

“Everything is on track as we expect to complete the Outpatient Section before this year end,” Constituency Project Officer (CPO) William Kwalemanu said.

Mr Kwalemanu is currently in Honiara to arrange shipment of building materials to continue the work on the hospital project construction.

He said shipment of materials is expected sometime this month of February 2023.

“The materials to be shipped are for flooring to rafters. Roofing materials will be shipped in July,” he said.

Mr Kwalemanu added that work on the project is progressing well, thanks to Harly Designs Consultancy Ltd and his professional team and the support from communities in East Malaita. “The only challenge for us is weather condition – especially rainy seasons which would disrupt construction work.”

Work on the project commenced on 20th August 2022. It is located adjacent to Tatali clinic, Atori in East Malaita.

Peoples Republic of China (PRC) through its Honiara Embassy and the Government through the Constituency Development Fund (CDF) programme is co- funding the million-dollar project under East Malaita Constituency.

The hospital once fully completed and operational will serve the Eastern Malaita Region as far as East Fataleka to East Kwaio and even to East Are’are.

Meanwhile, Permanent Secretary for the Ministry of Rural Development (MRD) that is administering the CDF programme commended EMC for taking the challenge to deliver such important health infrastructure that will definitely transform live and benefit everyone.

“This is a clear indication that CDF is still touching the lives of our rural people and will have a positive impact in East Malaita Constituency and its surrounding communities,” he added.

He encourages constituents and people of Malaita to continue support their Member of Parliament and his constituency officers towards implementation of the project as such health infrastructure will assuredly contribute positively to improving rural livelihoods and brought health services closer to people.

Manasseh Maelanga who is the Deputy Prime Minister (DPM) of Solomon Islands and also the Minister for the Ministry of Infrastructure Development (MID) is the current Honourable Member of Parliament (MP) for EMC.

