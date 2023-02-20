World Video | Defence | Foreign Affairs | Natural Events | Trade | NZ in World News | NZ National News Video | NZ Regional News | Search

 

IMF Mission Team Briefed On CDF, MRD Key Reforms

Monday, 20 February 2023, 7:53 pm
Press Release: Solomon Islands MRD

The Ministry of Rural Development (MRD) has met with the International Monetary Fund (IMF) mission team representative on Friday 17th February 2023 in Honiara.

The meeting was requested by IMF purposely to provide them with updates on the implementation of the Constituency Development Fund (CDF) and the delivery of government services to local communities through the ministry’s CDF programme.

It was a successful meeting as the MRD team shared with IMF presentations on the ministry’s key reforms and programmes delivered through the CDF programme towards improving rural livelihoods.

A presentation on the CDF management and implementation was done by Director of Rural Development Division, Milfred Delemani while Deputy Secretary Technical Hugo Hebala present on the overarching reforms that the ministry is undertaking and the challenges faced.

IMF representative Masafumi Yabara (Mission Chief for Solomon Islands) was impressed with the presentations.

He acknowledged the government through MRD for its continuous commitment towards improving rural livelihoods through the CDF programme.

He said the mission was also an opportunity to explore potential areas for collaborations and how IMF can support Solomon Islands in terms of technical assistance.

Mr Yabara then assured MRD that IMF is willing to provide technical assistance should MRD request for it.

Meanwhile, Permanent Secretary of MRD Dr Samson Viulu thanked Mr Yabara for his time and for the opportunity to share information with him on MRD’s programme.

PS Viulu said MRD is looking forward to collaborating with IMF on some of the very important reforms that the ministry is currently pursuing.

“IMF works to achieve sustainable growth and prosperity for all of its 190 member countries. It does so by supporting economic policies that promote financial stability and monetary cooperation, which are essential to increase productivity, job creation, and economic well-being.

“The IMF is governed by and accountable to its member countries. The IMF has three critical missions: furthering international monetary cooperation, encouraging the expansion of trade and economic growth, and discouraging policies that would harm prosperity. To fulfill these missions, IMF member countries work collaboratively with each other and with other international bodies,” according to IMF.

Solomon Islands is also a member of IMF.

