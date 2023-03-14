World Video | Defence | Foreign Affairs | Natural Events | Trade | NZ in World News | NZ National News Video | NZ Regional News | Search

 

South Africa Must Fully Comply With International Obligations To Prevent Torture, Experts Urge After First Country Visit

Tuesday, 14 March 2023, 5:55 am
Press Release: UN Treaty Bodies

GENEVA (13 March 2023) - UN torture prevention experts today called on South Africa to expedite its legislative measures for setting up a national torture prevention watchdog to regularly examine prisons, detention centres and other facilities.

The call came at the end of the first visit to South Africa by the Subcommittee on Prevention of Torture (SPT), which took place from 26 February to 9 March. South Africa ratified the Optional Protocol to the Convention Against Torture in 2019.

“There is an urgent need for South Africa to fully establish a national preventive mechanism, according to the commitment it made four years ago and in full compliance with the Optional Protocol,” said Abdallah Ounnir, Head of the delegation. “Its national preventive mechanism should be a fully independent monitoring body empowered to visit all places of detention, which is key to prevent torture and ill-treatment in the country,” he added.

“During our visit, the delegation noted the overuse of liberty deprivation across sectors, such as prisons, police stations, immigration facilities, mental health facilities, and drug treatment centres. This reflects a de facto punitive rather than a rehabilitative approach to crime and other social issues,” stated the Head of the delegation.

“The high number of remand detainees and overcrowding in detention places reflect deficiencies in the criminal justice system and the judiciary. The delegation received allegations of corruption within facilities. We also observed entrenched inhuman practices, ill-treatment, and poor detention conditions,” Ounnir said, emphasising that “this must change.”

The SPT visited public and private penitentiaries, police stations, military detention barracks, youth care centres, psychiatric hospitals, drug rehabilitation institutions, and a migrant detention camp, where they conducted confidential interviews with staff members and people held in these institutions.

During its visit, the delegation met with government officials of the executive branch, representatives of civil society, and held discussions with the South African Human Rights Commission and related bodies.

Following the visit, the SPT will submit a confidential report to the Government of South Africa with observations and recommendations to prevent torture and ill-treatment of people deprived of their liberty.

The SPT delegation was composed of Abdallah Ounnir, Head of the delegation (Morocco), Vasiliki Artinopoulou (Greece), Shujune Muhammad (Maldives), and Elīna Šteinerte (Latvia).

© Scoop Media

Did you know Scoop has an Ethical Paywall?

If you're using Scoop for work, we ask that you or your organisation pay a small license fee with Scoop Pro. We think that's fair, because your organisation is benefiting from using our news resources. In return, we'll give your team access to pro news tools and keep Scoop free for personal use, because we believe public access to news is important!

Join Scoop Pro Find out more

Find more from UN Treaty Bodies on InfoPages.
 
 
 
World Headlines

WORLD


 


Russia: UN Experts Alarmed By Recruitment Of Prisoners By “Wagner Group”
The recruitment of prisoners serving sentences in Russian correctional facilities for the private military and security contractor known as the “Wagner Group” was alarming, UN experts* said today... More>>

Cambodia: UN Experts Condemn Verdict Against Opposition Leader Kem Sokha
The verdict of treason against Cambodia opposition leader Kem Sokha would have a chilling effect on political activism and freedom of expression in the country ahead of July national elections, UN experts* warned today...
More>>

UN: Impunity Drives Cycles Of ‘Horrific’ Crimes In South Sudan, Human Rights Council Hears
Impunity is a major driver of the human rights and humanitarian crises in South Sudan, which continue to cause immense trauma and suffering for civilians in the country, the UN Commission on Human Rights in South Sudan said on Tuesday... More>>


UN: 300,000 Flee Ongoing Violence In DR Congo In February Alone
Humanitarians issued an alert on Friday for the Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC), where heavy fighting continues to uproot hundreds of thousands of people in east of the country... More>>

UN: In Ukraine, Guterres Pledges To Keep Seeking ‘Solutions And A Just Peace’

Speaking in Ukraine’s capital Kyiv on Wednesday, the Secretary-General assured President Volodymyr Zelenskyy that the United Nations “will continue to seek solutions and a just peace for the people of Ukraine, and the world.”.. More>>



ITUC: International Women’s Day 2023
On this International Women’s Day, workers around the world call for a gender-transformative New Social Contract that prioritises equality, inclusion, peace and democracy... More>>

work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • WORLD
 
 
  • Pacific.Scoop
  • Cafe Pacific
  • PMC
 
 
 
 

Get Our Free Weekly Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our Network.
 
 