ITUC calls for peace in Sudan

The ITUC denounces the military clashes in Sudan between forces loyal to General Abdel Fattah, head of the Sudanese Armed Forces (SAF), and General Hamdan Dagalo, head of the Rapid Support Forces (RSF) paramilitary group.

The clashes have killed over 400 people, trapped thousands of others in the capital, Khartoum, and other cities, and gravely disrupted the daily lives of the normal, working people of Sudan.

Since the military coup in April 2019 that ousted the long-standing autocratic ruler Omar Al Bashir, the military continues to illegally hold on to power and attack protesters and trade unions demanding democracy and civilian rule.

ITUC President Akiko Gono said: “The labour movement is deeply concerned by the insecurity in Sudan and the recent military clashes that have killed innocent people.

“It is an established ILO principle that peace and democracy is fundamental for the free exercise of trade union rights. The rights of working people can only be secure in a system that guarantees and respects other fundamental human rights and where social dialogue involves the trade union movement to ensure decent work and the foundations for peace and economic and social development.

“I call upon the military commanders to hand over power to a civilian government and concentrate on providing security to the country. The United Nations and the African Union must intervene before we see a full-blown civil war. The people of Sudan want to live in peace and that must be given to them without further delay.”

