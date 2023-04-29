ITUC Condemns Murder Of Philippines Trade Unionist

The ITUC joins its affiliates in the Philippines in condemning the murder of trade union paralegal Alex Dolorosa of the BPO Industry Employees Network (BEIN) in Bacolod City.

Alex Dolorosa was found with multiple stab wounds in yet another extra-judicial killing of a workers’ rights advocate in the Philippines.

ITUC Acting General Secretary Luc Triangle said: “The death of Alex Dolorosa adds to the 68 extra-judicial killings of trade unionists, of which only one case has been successfully filed with the court.

“A full and impartial investigation must be carried out to identify and bring to justice the actual perpetrators and any others who are responsible for this atrocity. We extend our deepest condolences to his family and colleagues and will not rest until justice is delivered.”

The ITUC is calling on the Philippines government to accept in full the report of the ILO High-Level Tripartite Mission (HLTM) to the country. The mission has highlighted once again the institutional failure of the government to ensure a safe environment for workers to exercise their rights and the climate of impunity.

The government must take immediate and concrete steps to implement the recommendations contained in the report, including the establishment of a presidential committee to ensure accountability of all labour related cases of killings, abductions and violence.

This is the pathway to respect for workers’ rights in the country, and an end to the killings and intimidation that have been pervasive in the Philippines for many years.

