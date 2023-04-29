World Video | Defence | Foreign Affairs | Natural Events | Trade | NZ in World News | NZ National News Video | NZ Regional News | Search

 

ITUC Condemns Murder Of Philippines Trade Unionist

Saturday, 29 April 2023, 5:06 am
Press Release: ITUC

The ITUC joins its affiliates in the Philippines in condemning the murder of trade union paralegal Alex Dolorosa of the BPO Industry Employees Network (BEIN) in Bacolod City.

Alex Dolorosa was found with multiple stab wounds in yet another extra-judicial killing of a workers’ rights advocate in the Philippines.

ITUC Acting General Secretary Luc Triangle said: “The death of Alex Dolorosa adds to the 68 extra-judicial killings of trade unionists, of which only one case has been successfully filed with the court.

“A full and impartial investigation must be carried out to identify and bring to justice the actual perpetrators and any others who are responsible for this atrocity. We extend our deepest condolences to his family and colleagues and will not rest until justice is delivered.”

The ITUC is calling on the Philippines government to accept in full the report of the ILO High-Level Tripartite Mission (HLTM) to the country. The mission has highlighted once again the institutional failure of the government to ensure a safe environment for workers to exercise their rights and the climate of impunity.

The government must take immediate and concrete steps to implement the recommendations contained in the report, including the establishment of a presidential committee to ensure accountability of all labour related cases of killings, abductions and violence.

This is the pathway to respect for workers’ rights in the country, and an end to the killings and intimidation that have been pervasive in the Philippines for many years.

© Scoop Media

Did you know Scoop has an Ethical Paywall?

If you're using Scoop for work, we ask that you or your organisation pay a small license fee with Scoop Pro. We think that's fair, because your organisation is benefiting from using our news resources. In return, we'll give your team access to pro news tools and keep Scoop free for personal use, because we believe public access to news is important!

Join Scoop Pro Find out more

Find more from ITUC on InfoPages.
 
 
 
World Headlines

WORLD


 

UN: Chief calls for fundamental shift to put world back on track to achieving the Sustainable Development Goals
With countries hammered by the lingering effects of the COVID-19 pandemic, the climate crisis, a weak global economy, and amplified by the Russian invasion of Ukraine, UN Secretary-General António Guterres sounded the alarm yesterday... More>>

UN: India Poised To Become World’s Most Populous Nation
India is about to surpass China as the world’s most populous nation in the coming days, the UN population data chief told reporters on Monday. The main driver of these trends is the fertility level...
More>>

Sudan: Lifesaving Vaccines For Children Destroyed In Power Outages Amidst Violence
Power outages across Sudan have destroyed cold chain storage facilities for lifesaving vaccines, as well as the national stock of insulin and several antibiotics, putting millions of children at risk of disease and further health complications... More>>


UN: Nearly 2 Million Ukrainians Provided With Crucial Cash Assistance
UN humanitarians have reached nearly two million Ukrainians whose lives have been impacted by Russia’s ongoing invasion with multi-purpose cash assistance in just the first three months of 2023, the UN Spokesperson said on Wednesday... More>>


UN Human Rights Chief: Sentencing Of Opposition Politician And Journalist Vladimir Kara-Murza In Russia
The 25-year prison sentence handed down today by a Moscow court against opposition politician and journalist Vladimir Kara-Murza is another blow to the rule of law and civic space in the Russian Federation... More>>


Save The Children: Calls To Protect Children In Khartoum As Fighting Spreads
As fighting spread to residential areas of Khartoum on Sunday, Save the Children called on all parties not to target areas where children are living or schools and health centres where they could be sheltering... More>>

work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • WORLD
 
 
  • Pacific.Scoop
  • Cafe Pacific
  • PMC
 
 
 
 

Get Our Free Weekly Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our Network.
 
 