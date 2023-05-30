Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
License needed for work use find out more

World Video | Defence | Foreign Affairs | Natural Events | Trade | NZ in World News | NZ National News Video | NZ Regional News | Search

 

Plans To Revive The Once Thriving Tupughotua Cocoa Corporate

Tuesday, 30 May 2023, 6:59 pm
Press Release: Solomon Islands MRD

Central Guadalcanal Constituency (CGC) office is in talks with Tupughotua Cocoa Plantation (TCP) in a bid to revive the company’s operation.

Owned by Agnes Pilopaso, TCP was once a thriving cocoa business back then but scaled down operations due to the Covid-19 upshot (impact).

On Monday 22 May 2022, Constituency Development Officer (CDO) Philip Naisa visited Agnes home at the former Solomon Islands Plantation Limited (SIPL) in Central Guadalcanal and discussed conceivable avenues that both sides can collaborate and explore towards resuscitating the company.

It was a fruitful discussion as both parties agreed to working collaboratively to revive the business.

According to Ms Pilopaso the majority of farmers who collaborated with her to form TCP are women.

From selling her cocoa dried and wet beans to local exporters, she made her first breakthrough in 2015 when she was recognized for her entrepreneurship capabilities by the Central Bank of Solomon Islands (CBSI), and presented with a “Women in Business Award”.

In 2016 Ms Pilopaso scooped another award during the Solomon Islands Cocoa and Chocolate Festival “SolChoc” which enabled her to get processing equipment to grow her business.

Ms Pilopaso company employs over 30 local people – both women and men and supplies high-quality dried cocoa beans to niche markets in Samoa and New Zealand but, those market opportunities were disrupted by the harsh effect of Covid-19.

TCP also produces cocoa powder, cocoa soap, chocolate, cocoa nips for cooking and baking, and cocoa tea for local markets.

CDO Naisa said revitalizing the business would empower rural women or farmers who are members of the corporate/business to participate in the economic development of our country.

“Providing support to projects or ventures that can enable our rural people to participate in meaningful economic agricultural activities such as cocoa, or other farming undertakings is paramount. Because it will encourage our rural dwellers to be self-reliant. Thus, Central Guadalcanal Constituency Office is more than committed to deliver and support this undertaking,” he said.

Ms Pilopasa then thanked CGC office for reaching out adding she is looking forward to working closely with the constituency office to ensure what discussed is accomplished for the benefit of rural people in the constituency.

Possible support will be made available through the Constituency Development Fund (CDF) programme.

© Scoop Media

Did you know Scoop has an Ethical Paywall?

If you're using Scoop for work, your organisation needs to pay a small license fee with Scoop Pro. We think that's fair, because your organisation is benefiting from using our news resources. In return, we'll also give your team access to pro news tools and keep Scoop free for personal use, because public access to news is important!

Go to Scoop Pro Find out more

Find more from Solomon Islands MRD on InfoPages.
 
 
 
World Headlines

WORLD


 

Chayanika Saxena: Putting Kashmir Back On The Map Of International Tourism

The tapestry of the snow-capped Himalayan ranges and the serene waters of the Dal lake provided the backdrop for the successful hosting of the G20 Tourism Working Group. More>>


Andrew Tarantola: White House Reveals Steps Toward 'Responsible' AI Development

The White House has released a Blueprint AI Bill of Rights, developed a risk management framework, committed $140 million to found seven new National Academies dedicated to AI research, and is looking into how private enterprise is leveraging the technology. More>>


Binoy Kampmark: Modi In Australia: Down Under Bliss For Hindutva

There is an interesting thread that links Indian Prime Minister Modi, the owner of the gargantuan conglomerate that bears his name, Gautam Adani, and Australia. More>>


John P. Ruehl: Taiwan’s Quest To Upgrade Its Battle Readiness Continues To Evolve

Russia’s war in Ukraine and China’s growing strength have accelerated Taiwan’s military overhaul. Taipei is exploring multiple ways to enhance its security, but unorthodox methods risk escalation. More>>


UN: Green Light For Global Greenhouse Gas Tracking Network

193 countries have unanimously approved the creation of a global greenhouse gas monitoring mechanism, the World Meteorological Organization has announced. More>>


Euro Med Monitor: Germany Must Change Appalling Living Conditions Of Asylum Seekers

It is incredible that in one of the richest countries in the world, asylum seekers are put in facilities plagued by rats, severe mold, and inadequate hygiene. More>>

work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • WORLD
 
 
  • Pacific.Scoop
  • Cafe Pacific
  • PMC
 
 
 
 

Get Our Free Weekly Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our Network.
 
 