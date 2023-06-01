Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
Women Deliver 2023 Pacific Regional Convening: Amplifying Pacific Voices For Gender Equality

Thursday, 1 June 2023, 5:11 pm
Press Release: Fiji Women's Rights Movement

The urgency of highlighting the voices of Pacific women in all their diversity was the agenda of the two-day Women Deliver 2023 Pacific Regional Convening that was organised at the Pearl Resort, Fiji.

This momentous event and the inaugural one for the Pacific, brought together gender equality advocates and activists from the region to engage in critical conversations to take forward to the upcoming Women Deliver events in Melbourne and Kigali.

The programme which began on Thursday, May 11 was a dynamic platform for Pacific voices to be heard and uplifted onto the global stage. With a strong commitment to inclusivity, diversity, and co-creation, this convening aimed to create lasting impact and foster regional collaboration to advance gender equality.

As this year's Regional Convening Partner for the Oceanic Pacific region, the Victorian Government, in partnership with the Commonwealth Government of Australia, was proud to fund this significant gathering, which was organised and coordinated by International Women’s Development Agency and the Fiji Women’s Rights Movement.

The Women Deliver 2023 Pacific Regional Convening featured a range of engaging activities, including panel discussions, workshops, and networking sessions.

Advocates and activists from across the Pacific exchanged ideas, and coordinated collective action geared towards the Melbourne programme to address the pressing issues faced by girls and women in all their diversity in the region.

Efforts will be made to provide diverse representation, including voices from marginalized communities, to foster an inclusive and meaningful dialogue.

