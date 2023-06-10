Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
License needed for work use find out more

World Video | Defence | Foreign Affairs | Natural Events | Trade | NZ in World News | NZ National News Video | NZ Regional News | Search

 

Sudan Crisis Still Having Devastating Impact On Civilians

Saturday, 10 June 2023, 5:26 am
Press Release: United Nations

Warring parties in Sudan must do more to protect civilians caught up in the conflict, the UN human rights office, OHCHR, said on Friday, in response to recent deadly attacks and ongoing violations.

“We are concerned by the continued devastating impact of the fighting in Sudan on civilians,” Spokesperson Jeremy Laurence told journalists in Geneva.

The Sudanese Armed Forces (SAF) and military rival, the Rapid Support Forces (RSF), have been locked in vicious clashes since mid-April.

Hundreds have been killed and some 1.2 million have been displaced. UN agencies and partners have repeatedly warned of the growing humanitarian crisis.

 

Deadly airstrikes in Khartoum

Mr. Laurence said at least eight people died in an air strike on a busy livestock market in the capital, Khartoum, on Wednesday, allegedly carried out by the SAF. At least three of the victims were from the same family.

A child was reportedly killed in a separate incident that day after a shell struck his home in the Al-Shajraa district, in southern Khartoum.

 

Refugee and orphan deaths

OHCHR has also received reports of the killings of four other civilians in the capital on Monday, while at least three people from the same family, including a pregnant woman, were reportedly killed on Sunday.

Airstrikes that day near the Sport Complex in southern Khartoum, hit a refugee centre, reportedly killing at least 10 refugees. Furthermore, no fewer than 71 children have died at an orphanage in Khartoum since the fighting started due to lack of humanitarian assistance, including medical supplies.

 

Sexual violence, online hate

Mr. Laurence said OHCHR is also concerned by reports of conflict-related sexual violence.

“Since the fighting began, our Office has received credible reports of 12 incidents of sexual violence related to the conflict, against at least 37 women - although the number could be higher. In at least three incidents, the victims were young girls. In one case, 18 to 20 women were reportedly raped,” he said.

Growing reports of apparent enforced disappearance and arbitrary detention are another concern, he added, and journalists are also now at greater risk amid a rise in online hate speech and disinformation.

OHCHR has learnt of a list circulating on social media accusing certain journalists of being RSF supporters. Staff have also seen comments on Facebook calling for the killing of those on the list.

 

Appeal for accountability

“We reiterate the High Commissioner’s call on both parties to the fighting to ensure protection of civilians and respect for international humanitarian law and international human rights law,” he said.

“They must also ensure all violations are effectively and independently investigated and those responsible are held accountable.”

 

ENDS

© Scoop Media

Did you know Scoop has an Ethical Paywall?

If you're using Scoop for work, your organisation needs to pay a small license fee with Scoop Pro. We think that's fair, because your organisation is benefiting from using our news resources. In return, we'll also give your team access to pro news tools and keep Scoop free for personal use, because public access to news is important!

Go to Scoop Pro Find out more

Find more from United Nations on InfoPages.
 
 
 
World Headlines

WORLD


 

United Nations: Investigative Team Outlines ISIL Chemical Weapons Use

During their nearly four-year reign of terror in Iraq, ISIL extremists developed at least eight chemical agents, tested them on humans, and carried out at least thirteen attacks. More>>


Vijay Prashad: Can China & US Establish Mutual Respect To Lessen Tensions?

In 2018, the US military renamed its Pacific Command to Indo-Pacific Command & developed an Indo-Pacific Strategy that has only inflamed regional tensions by emphasising the use of military force to subordinate China. More>>


United Nations:
Ukraine Dam Destruction A "Monumental Humanitarian, Economic & Ecological Catastrophe"

Tens of thousands of civilians in Ukraine are in danger after the destruction of the huge Kakhovka dam on Tuesday, which UN chief Guterres described as a “monumental humanitarian, economic, and environmental catastrophe." More>>


John P. Ruehl: Conflict, Migration, & Demography In Russia's Border Regions

For centuries, Russian authorities have modified their approach to managing the country’s large, diverse population. The war in Ukraine has again altered the Kremlin’s strategy of managing its complex domestic demographics. More>>

work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • WORLD
 
 
  • Pacific.Scoop
  • Cafe Pacific
  • PMC
 
 
 
 

Get Our Free Weekly Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our Network.
 
 