Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
License needed for work use find out more

World Video | Defence | Foreign Affairs | Natural Events | Trade | NZ in World News | NZ National News Video | NZ Regional News | Search

 

World Bank’s “B-Ready” Index Promotes Race To The Bottom For Workers

Thursday, 6 July 2023, 8:38 pm
Press Release: ITUC

The ITUC warns that the World Bank’s new “B-Ready” project signals bad news for working people, as it will undermine labour rights and social protection across employment sectors.

Described as the Bank’s “corporate flagship”, B-Ready presents itself as an index that supposedly measures the business and investment climates in 180 economies worldwide annually.

However, an analysis by the ITUC details the poor methodology and ideological bias behind the project, which promotes low wages and precarious work, and undermines necessary social protection and sustainable economic performance that together guarantee shared prosperity for working people.

ITUC Acting General Secretary Luc Triangle said: “The World Bank B-Ready project paves the way to an easy ride for corporations at the expense of workers. While it does track some key fundamental rights for workers, the thrust of the strategy is to weaken protections and leave workers vulnerable to exploitation.

“The Bank needs a different approach that appropriately balances the interests of the people who provide the goods and services that drive local and global economies, rather than promote a race to the bottom of working conditions.

“Valuable lessons from external reviews of the World Bank’s discredited Doing Business report do not seem to have been learned. We are ready to engage in a dialogue with the Bank to help correct the failings of B-Ready and to ensure that it fully and accurately reflects all sides of the world of business, including the interests and needs of working people and the aims of the new social contract.”

© Scoop Media

Did you know Scoop has an Ethical Paywall?

If you're using Scoop for work, your organisation needs to pay a small license fee with Scoop Pro. We think that's fair, because your organisation is benefiting from using our news resources. In return, we'll also give your team access to pro news tools and keep Scoop free for personal use, because public access to news is important!

Go to Scoop Pro Find out more

Find more from ITUC on InfoPages.
 
 
 
World Headlines

WORLD


 
People's Coalition on Food Sovereignty: Stop Rural Bombings

Organizations from Pakistan, Myanmar, the Philippines, West Papua, Palestine, & India have unveiled Silenced Suffering: Stop Rural Bombings, a solidarity & monitoring platform dedicated to addressing bombings in indigenous & rural communities. More


UN Special Procedures: Israeli Military Operations In Jenin May Constitute War Crimes

in one of their biggest military operations in the occupied West Bank in years, Israeli air strikes & ground operations that targeted the Jenin Refugee camp, killing at least twelve & injuring over a hundred Palestinians, may constitute a war crime. More


Samidoun Network: Palestinian Resistance

In the early morning hours of 3 July, Zionist forces invaded Jenin city & refugee camp with a massive military presence involving 1,000 soldiers at least 150 armoured Caterpillar bulldozers, armed drones, armoured vehicles, & aerial military equipment. More

UN News: Concern Over Military Operation in Jenin

Israeli jets have hit the densely populated refugee camp in Jenin. The incursion follows another operation in the camp on 19 June, which left four Palestinians dead and ninety-one injured. More


UN News: Supporting Democracy From The Ground Up

Against a backdrop of growing misinformation, political polarization, and a breakdown in trust between citizens and those who govern them, the UN is promoting direct participation of citizens in decisions that affect their communities to rebuild trust in democracy. More


Save The Children: Bees Restore Ecosystems & Diversify Incomes For Honduran Farmers

In a remote island community, vulnerable to rising sea levels and other extreme weather events, tens of thousands of tiny, buzzing climate champions are helping to restore protective ecosystems and rebuild families’ incomes in the fight against the climate crisis. More

work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • WORLD
 
 
  • Pacific.Scoop
  • Cafe Pacific
  • PMC
 
 
 
 

Get Our Free Weekly Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our Network.
 
 