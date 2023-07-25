Days Are Numbered For Restrictive Practices

PWDA welcomes the release of the Disability Royal Commission’s Research Report's recommendation to eliminate restrictive practices. As a disability representative organisation of and for people with disability, we strongly believe that restrictive practices are discriminatory and must end. PWDA therefore urges the Disability Royal Commission to make this recommendation in their final report.

“For too long, people with disability have experienced violent practices such as seclusion and restraint that is not only a traumatic violation of our human rights, but is also state-sanctioned within current state and territory laws,” said Nicole Lee, PWDA’s President.

The Report, titled Restrictive Practices: A pathway to Elimination, acknowledges the past and present violence that people with disability face when subjected to restrictive practices and forced treatment, which aligns with the lived experience of people with disability.

© Scoop Media

