Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
License needed for work use find out more

World Video | Defence | Foreign Affairs | Natural Events | Trade | NZ in World News | NZ National News Video | NZ Regional News | Search

 

Unions Win New UN International Day For Care And Support

Thursday, 27 July 2023, 6:48 am
Press Release: ITUC

The ITUC has welcomed the adoption by the UN General Assembly on 24 July (Monday) of a Resolution for the International Day for Care and Support on 29 October.

The Resolution for the International Day for Care and Support on 29 October recognises the legacy of the trade union International Day for Care initiated just four years ago to accelerate investment in the care economy.

The UN International Day aims to raise awareness of the importance of care and the need to invest in a resilient and inclusive care economy. It reflects key union demands, including the creation of quality care jobs and increasing the rewards for and representation of care workers. It needs to go further on explicit recognition of unions as key stakeholders, the promotion of social dialogue and ILO labour standards related to the care economy agenda but unions will work through ILO, UN Women and OHCHR who are responsible for promoting the day to achieve these goals.
 

ITUC Acting General Secretary Luc Triangle said :
 

“The UN’s recognition of 29 October as the International Day for Care is testament to the work done by carers and unions to promote the care agenda. It is a major step forward for women, for carers and those they care for, and for society as a whole. Unions will continue to campaign for increased investment, decent wages and social dialogue to the International Day to life.”
 

This 29 October, the ITUC and its affiliates will promote the care priorities enshrined in the ITUC’s 5th Congress Statement and outcomes of the 4th World Women’s Conference, by calling on governments to engage in social dialogue for adequate public investment in a resilient and inclusive care economy, including :
 

- The recognition, reduction and redistribution of unpaid care work with income ; rewards for care work, more and decent care jobs ; and ensuring representation of care workers through collective bargaining and social dialogue.
 

- A well-regulated care economy which ensures universal access to quality public health, care and education services, realizes women’s right to work, ends systemic discrimination and occupational segregation and care jobs which are formal and decent, with safe working conditions, free from gender-based violence and harassment, and adequately remunerated, including equal pay for work of equal value, and covered by social protection.
 

- The adoption of care leave policies : Inclusive labour market policies, family-friendly workplace polices and gender responsive social protection grant a more equitable sharing of care responsibilities and promote flexible working arrangements on a gender-neutral basis.

Weblinks/ notes :

The annual Global Action Day on 29 October is a joint initiative (since 2019) of the International Trade Union Confederation (ITUC), Public Services International (PSI), UNI Global Union, Education International (EI), International Domestic Workers Federation (IDWF) and Women in Informal Employment : Globalizing and Organizing (WIEGO). International Day for Care on 2019, 2020, 2021 and 2022. The ITUC’s webpage for the International Day for Care on 29 October 2023 is at : https://www.ituc-csi.org/care-26695

© Scoop Media

Did you know Scoop has an Ethical Paywall?

If you're using Scoop for work, your organisation needs to pay a small license fee with Scoop Pro. We think that's fair, because your organisation is benefiting from using our news resources. In return, we'll also give your team access to pro news tools and keep Scoop free for personal use, because public access to news is important!

Go to Scoop Pro Find out more

Find more from ITUC on InfoPages.
 
 
 
World Headlines

WORLD


 
UN News: Syria Still Mired In Division

Months of “potentially significant diplomacy” to resolve the crisis in Syria have not yielded any outcomes or political momentum for the war-weary population, both within the country and those displaced outside. More


UN News: Global Food Systems Broken

Mr. Guterres said that in a world of plenty, “it is outrageous that people continue to suffer and die from hunger.” According to UN estimates, over 780M people experience hunger, almost one-third of all food produced globally is lost or wasted, and nearly 3B people cannot afford healthy diets. More


UN News: Disaster Emergency Underway In Asia-Pacific

In 2022 alone, over 140 disasters struck the region, leading to over 7,500 deaths. They impacted 64M people and caused economic damage estimated at $57B as climate change supercharges disasters. More

Manolo De Los Santos: Cuba Reaffirms Socialism While Reckoning With Its Private Sector

A new generation of revolutionaries is now grappling with the challenge of meeting the needs of Cubans while fostering a socialist project within a global economy. They are doing all this under an intense campaign of maximum pressure from the Biden administration. More


UN News: Empowering Women Through Social Protection

Access to social protection is a fundamental human right, yet a recent UN human rights report shows that numerous women and girls worldwide are still unable to access provisions such as social security payments and pensions. More


UN News: Sustainable Africa Key To Global Security

Top officials have underlined the UN’s commitment to Africa’s development in a dialogue with representatives from NGOs, civil society, academic institutions, & the private sector. Discussions centred around a UN report that recommends ways to bolster collaboration toward achieving SDGs, specifically those on financing for development & affordable green energy. More

work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • WORLD
 
 
  • Pacific.Scoop
  • Cafe Pacific
  • PMC
 
 
 
 

Get Our Free Weekly Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our Network.
 
 