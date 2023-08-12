Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
Comment by UN Human Rights Chief Volker Türk on Niger

Saturday, 12 August 2023, 10:48 am
Press Release: UN High Commissioner for Human Rights

11 August 2023

I am extremely concerned about the rapidly deteriorating conditions in which President Mohamed Bazoum of Niger, his wife and his son have been arbitrarily detained. Credible reports I have received indicate that the conditions of detention could amount to inhuman and degrading treatment, in violation of international human rights law.

I have received reports that electricity has been cut, and they have no access to clean drinking water – amid hot temperatures in Niger – and to necessary medicine.

Those responsible for the detention of the President must ensure the full respect and protection of his human rights, and of all others being held.

