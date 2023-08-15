Ecuador: ITUC Demands Immediate Government Action

The heads of the ITUC and TUCA, the ITUC’s regional organisation for the Americas, have written to the President of Ecuador demanding immediate action to halt the spiral of violence in the country.

Dozens of people have been hurt and killed in pre-election attacks, including the presidential candidate Fernando Villavicencio.

In their letter, ITUC Acting General Secretary Luc Triangle and TUCA General Secretary Rafael Freire Neto condemn the murder of Fernando Villavicencio and demand that the government of Ecuador immediately:



Guarantee the safety and fundamental human rights of activists in trade unions and civil society groups and all the people of Ecuador.

Investigate fully the murder of Fernando Villavicencio and all other victims of violence to ensure that these crimes do not go unpunished and to support the rule of law.

Take action to defend the democratic system in Ecuador.



The letter continues: “We are committed to the defence of human rights, social justice and the active participation of working people in the political and social life of Ecuador.

“We urge you to take concrete measures to prevent future acts of political violence and guarantee the safety of everyone participating in the democratic process.

“We urge the international community to unite in condemning these tragic events and to support efforts to create a peaceful and just Ecuador.”

