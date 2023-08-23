Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
License needed for work use find out more

World Video | Defence | Foreign Affairs | Natural Events | Trade | NZ in World News | NZ National News Video | NZ Regional News | Search

 

BRIEFING NOTES: Afghanistan

Wednesday, 23 August 2023, 6:51 am
Press Release: UN High Commissioner for Human Rights

Spokesperson for the UN High Commissioner for Human Rights: Jeremy Laurence

Location: Geneva

Date: 22 August 2023

Subject: Afghanistan

The Human Rights Service of the UN Assistance Mission in Afghanistan (UNAMA) published a report this morning detailing allegations of serious human rights violations by the de facto Taliban authorities against hundreds of former government officials and former armed forces members. These violations were carried out despite assurances from the Taliban of a general amnesty for the same people.

Between the Taliban takeover on 15 August 2021 and 30 June 2023, the Human Rights Service has obtained credible reports that members of the de facto authorities were responsible for 218 extrajudicial killings, 14 enforced disappearances, over 144 instances of torture and ill treatment, and 424 arbitrary arrests and detentions. Most these violations were committed against former Afghan National Army members, police and National Directorate of Security officials.

The UN High Commissioner for Human Rights says the report presents a sobering picture of the treatment of individuals affiliated with the former government and security forces of Afghanistan since the Taliban takeover. This despite pledges made by the de facto authorities that they would not be targeted. This is a betrayal of the people’s trust.

The report details the violations that occurred across all 34 provinces, along with the testimonies of victims and their families.

The High Commissioner urges the de facto authorities to carefully consider the findings of the report and to uphold their obligations under international human rights law by preventing further violations and holding perpetrators to account.

© Scoop Media

Did you know Scoop has an Ethical Paywall?

If you're using Scoop for work, your organisation needs to pay a small license fee with Scoop Pro. We think that's fair, because your organisation is benefiting from using our news resources. In return, we'll also give your team access to pro news tools and keep Scoop free for personal use, because public access to news is important!

Go to Scoop Pro Find out more

Find more from UN High Commissioner for Human Rights on InfoPages.
 
 
 
World Headlines

WORLD


 
UN News: Israeli-Palestinian Death Toll Highest Since 2005

Over 200 Palestinians & nearly 30 Israelis have been killed this year in demonstrations, clashes, military operations, and other incidents. This surpasses last year’s death toll and is the highest number of fatalities since 2005, reflecting “concerning trends” throughout the Occupied Palestinian Territory. More


UN News: Scorching World Buckles Under Extreme Heat

Heat warnings have been issued by many weather services across Europe, including in France, Germany, Poland, & Switzerland. Parts of, the Middle East are expected to see temperatures over 50 degrees Celsius and Japan is experiencing a prolonged heatwave, shattering temperature records. More


UN News: DR Congo Faces Worst Cholera Outbreak In Six Years

A spike in conflict and displacement in the eastern DRC is pushing children into the worst cholera crisis since 2017. with at least 31,342 suspected or confirmed cholera cases and 230 deaths in the first seven months of 2023, many of them children. More

OHCHR: Widespread Use Of Rape & Sexual Violence By RSF In Sudan

The Sudanerse conflict has led to massive humanitarian consequences. Thousands of civilians have been killed, millions have been forcibly displaced from their homes, and nearly 700,000 refugees & asylum-seekers have been forced to flee to neighbouring countries.” More


OHCHR: Human Rights In North Korea

Rarely has the DPRK been more painfully closed to the outside world than it is today. Human suffering of such scale and magnitude is a result of Government policies that were initially linked to containing the COVID-19 pandemic, but which have grown even more extensive as the pandemic has waned. More


Bobby Ramakant: Early & Accurate Diagnosis Is Gateway To Ending TB

If we are to end TB, then we have to find every person with TB and offer accurate and timely diagnosis, treatment, care & support. In 2021, 37% of people with TB could not get a TB diagnosis globally, while India, which has the highest TB burden worldwide, could not diagnose 1 out of every 3 people with TB. More

work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • WORLD
 
 
  • Pacific.Scoop
  • Cafe Pacific
  • PMC
 
 
 
 

Get Our Free Weekly Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our Network.
 
 