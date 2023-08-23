BRIEFING NOTES: Afghanistan

Spokesperson for the UN High Commissioner for Human Rights: Jeremy Laurence

Location: Geneva

Date: 22 August 2023

Subject: Afghanistan

The Human Rights Service of the UN Assistance Mission in Afghanistan (UNAMA) published a report this morning detailing allegations of serious human rights violations by the de facto Taliban authorities against hundreds of former government officials and former armed forces members. These violations were carried out despite assurances from the Taliban of a general amnesty for the same people.

Between the Taliban takeover on 15 August 2021 and 30 June 2023, the Human Rights Service has obtained credible reports that members of the de facto authorities were responsible for 218 extrajudicial killings, 14 enforced disappearances, over 144 instances of torture and ill treatment, and 424 arbitrary arrests and detentions. Most these violations were committed against former Afghan National Army members, police and National Directorate of Security officials.

The UN High Commissioner for Human Rights says the report presents a sobering picture of the treatment of individuals affiliated with the former government and security forces of Afghanistan since the Taliban takeover. This despite pledges made by the de facto authorities that they would not be targeted. This is a betrayal of the people’s trust.

The report details the violations that occurred across all 34 provinces, along with the testimonies of victims and their families.

The High Commissioner urges the de facto authorities to carefully consider the findings of the report and to uphold their obligations under international human rights law by preventing further violations and holding perpetrators to account.

© Scoop Media

