ASCC - Pacific Center In Human Security To Host Inaugural I-DIEM HERricane Camp

The American Samoa Community College – Pacific Center in Human Security (PCHS-ASCC), in coordination with the Institute for Diversity and Inclusion in Emergency Management (I-DIEM), is proud to announce the inaugural I-DIEM HERricane Camp in Pago Pago, AS. This free week-long program aims to encourage young women to explore careers in emergency management and empower them, their families, and communities to become more prepared for disasters.

The I-DIEM HERricane camp will take place from June 24 to 28, from 9:00 AM to 4:00 PM at the ASCC Multi-Purpose Center (MPC), located in Malaeimi. Participants will engage in hands-on activities, interactive workshops, and field trips led by industry professionals, enabling them to learn about emergency preparedness, response, recovery, and mitigation strategies.

"This program comes at a perfect time to promote representation amongst people with disabilities, women, and Pacific Islanders,” said Tafaimamao Tua-Tupuola, State Director of ASCC-PCHS. “This aligns with the first ever Associate of Science degree in inclusive-Emergency Management offered by ASCC beginning in fall 2024, to build local capacity and cultural and community resilience."

I-DIEM is a global, minority-owned, women-led organization dedicated to enhancing global resilience and improving emergency management outcomes by leveraging diversity, equity, and inclusion. I-DIEM's HERricane Program, sponsored by Farmers Insurance, is a national initiative that provides women a means to explore a career in emergency management while developing leadership skills and mentorship opportunities. Since its adoption by I-DIEM in 2020, over 150 young women have been introduced to emergency management in the United States. The American Samoa camp will feature an exclusive screening of I-DIEM's recently released documentary, "Muted: Climate Marginalization in America," which explores the untold truths, hidden pain, and unshakable fear faced by rural, underserved communities across America due to climate change.

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Participants in the June camp will have the opportunity to network with professionals, gain insights into emergency management and related career fields, and develop leadership skills. The camp is open to young women ages 16-22. To apply or learn more about the program, visit pchs.amsamoa.edu or contact the Project Manager, Rosalee Shoulders, at 699-2722 ext. 4210 or by email at r.shoulders@amsamoa.edu. The deadline to submit an application is Friday, June 7, 2024. For more information on I-DIEM, visit www.i-diem.org.

© Scoop Media

