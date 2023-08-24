Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
Pacific Leaders and Experts from 14 Pacific Island Countries gather for climate change meeting in Fiji

Thursday, 24 August 2023, 7:22 pm
Press Release: Regional Pacific NDC Hub

The Regional Pacific NDC Hub is proud to announce a dynamic and transformative event, the Focal Point Meeting and Media Dialogue. This significant gathering will bring together leaders, experts, and advocates from across the Pacific Island nations to engage in crucial discussions on climate change action, resilience building, and sustainable development.

"The Focal Point Meeting and the Media Dialogue represent a crucial juncture for Pacific Island nations to unite, share knowledge, and forge solutions in the face of our shared climate challenges. Our commitment to preserving our unique cultures, ecosystems, and ways of life drives us to collaborate effectively and innovate boldly. This event marks a significant step towards realizing our NDCs and fostering a sustainable, resilient Pacific for generations to come." Regional Pacific NDC Hub, Steering Committee Chair, Debra Sungi

Proudly hosted by Fiji, the Focal Point Meeting and Media Dialogue will serve as a pivotal platform for Pacific Island Countries (PICs) to strengthen their commitments to slow down climate change in line with their Nationally Determined Contributions (NDCs) under the Paris Agreement. Recognizing the unique challenges faced by PICs, this event will foster collaboration, knowledge sharing, and the exchange of innovative solutions to address the pressing climate crisis.

Invited by the Regional Pacific NDC Hub a Pacific owned initiative funded by the Governments of Germany, Australia, New Zealand and the European Union, 14 countries (Cook Islands, the Federated States of Micronesia (FSM), Fiji, Kiribati, Nauru, Niue, Palau, Papua New Guinea, the Republic of the Marshall Islands (RMI), Samoa, the Solomon Islands, Tonga, Tuvalu and Vanuatu) will come together. Renowned experts and leaders in the field of climate change, government officials, members of the private sector and civil society will converge to share insights, strategies, and best practices. Their knowledge and experiences will enrich the discussions and contribute to crafting actionable solutions.

Furthermore, a dedicated segment of the event will facilitate an open and interactive media dialogue. This unique opportunity will enable journalists and communicators to engage directly with experts and policy makers, fostering a deeper understanding of the challenges and opportunities presented by climate change.

The event will facilitate networking opportunities, encouraging the forging of partnerships among governments, non-governmental organizations, businesses, and civil society. These partnerships will serve as catalysts for transformative climate action.

"The Focal Point Meeting and Media Dialogue marks a crucial step in our collective journey towards a sustainable and resilient Pacific. By coming together, we recognize our shared responsibility to safeguard our environment, our communities, and our cultural heritage. This event empowers us to collaboratively address the challenges of climate change and to build a prosperous future for generations to come." Iris Cordelia Rotzoll – Regional Pacific NDC Hub Project Manager

The Focal Point Meeting and Media Dialogue will take place from the 30th of August to the 1st of September.

