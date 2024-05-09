Australia To Support Second Phase Of Governance For Resilient Development In The Pacific

With Pacific Island countries experiencing the increasing impacts of climate change and disasters – alongside subsequent economic and social development challenges – Australia has furthered its support to climate action in the Pacific by committing to a second phase of the UN Development Programme (UNDP) Governance for Resilient Development in the Pacific (Gov4Res) project.

The second phase of the Gov4Res project will build upon its already-resounding success in managing development through a risk informed lens.

Pacific Island leaders and people have clearly articulated a different future - one of inclusive resilience. The second phase of the Gov4Res project will create spaces for developing and implementing progressive and tailored shifts towards more resilient development. By nurturing sharing and learning on the same topics, the team will work with Pacific decision makers and stakeholders to drive a more coordinated and resilient approach to development.

The Gov4Res project will work through country systems – including national and local government financial systems – to promote Pacific led and determined approaches to strengthening resilience. To kick off its second phase it will host a Leadership for Resilient Development event at the Pacific Islands Forum Secretariat this week.

Four key strategies for effective implementation have been adopted for the second phase of the project:

• Demonstrating and Influencing

• Country Specific Approaches

• Promoting Pacific Leadership

• Connecting and Partnerships

Munkhtuya Altangerel, Resident Representative of the UNDP Pacific Office in Fiji, at the launch event for the second phase of the project said that UNDP and the Australian Government recognize that “while there are no simple and fully articulated pathways towards Pacific resilience, Pacific leaders and people have made it clear that it is their future to define and create. The work of Gov4Res therefore will continue to be under the leadership of Pacific Island countries and people."

Australian Deputy High Commissioner to Fiji, Clair McNamara reiterated that Australia is responding to Pacific priorities by putting climate resilient action at the heart of its development programs across the Pacific.

"We know that real and urgent action is key, and we are responding to Pacific priorities by putting climate resilient action at the heart of our development programs across the Pacific.”

The second phase of the UNDP Gov4Res Portfolio is supported by the Australian Department of Foreign Affairs and Trade (DFAT), Korea International Cooperation Agency (KOICA), New Zealand Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Trade (MFAT), Swedish International Development Cooperation Agency (SIDA), and UK's Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office (FCDO).

