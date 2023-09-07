Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
Global Investors' Report Identifies The Eight Key Features For Global Climate Policy

Thursday, 7 September 2023, 7:41 am
Press Release: Investor Group on Climate Change

These are the characteristics that can catalyse greater climate action.

A new report takes the opportunity provided by the UNFCCC Global Stocktake to summarize how global climate policy has developed and to describe the core features that should underpin climate policy going forward.

Several case studies have been provided to illustrate effective climate finance policy in Australia, the European Union, Japan and the United States.

The report was written on behalf of the seven Founding Partners of The Investor Agenda – AIGCC, CDP, Ceres, IGCC, IIGCC, PRI and UNEP FI. Together, these investor groups collaborate to bring together and elevate the best investor guidance on tackling the climate crisis and advocate collectively for public policy to accelerate the net-zero transition.

Eight key features of good climate policy

When governments and policymakers set appropriate policies, it creates an environment where investors can deploy significant capital to help mitigate global warming and protect communities and economies from climate damage and disruption. In turn, this helps governments meet their climate goals and obligations, while protecting the interests of beneficiaries. The report identifies eight key features of good climate policy that are necessary to limit global warming to 1.5°C and achieve the goals of the Paris Agreement. They include:

  1. Clear Commitments to Action
  2. Clear Short-, Medium- and Long-term Targets
  3. Comprehensive and At Scale
  4. Sector-specific Policies
  5. Provide the Right Incentives
  6. Just Transition
  7. Transparency
  8. Transition Planning

