Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
License needed for work use Register

World Video | Defence | Foreign Affairs | Natural Events | Trade | NZ in World News | NZ National News Video | NZ Regional News | Search

 

MENA Climate Week 2023: Driving Regional Action On Climate Change

Monday, 9 October 2023, 5:34 am
Press Release: UNFCCC

UN Climate Change News, 8 October 2023 – The second-ever Middle East and North Africa (MENA) Climate Week opened today, with a packed schedule of events designed to shine a spotlight on challenges and solutions in a region that is among the most vulnerable to the effects of climate change.

Taking place in Riyadh from 8-12 October and hosted by the government of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, the discussions at MENA Climate Week will feed into the year-end UN Climate Change Conference (COP28) in Dubai. Participants in Riyadh will speak about the challenges and opportunities for climate action and support in the MENA region, which will help inform the global stocktake and accelerate implementation of the Paris Agreement.

The global stocktake, which concludes at COP28, is an opportunity to critically assess where the world stands on climate action and to chart the course forward through increased ambition and action to limit global warming to 1.5°C.

HRH Prince Abdulaziz bin Salman, Saudi Arabia's Minister of Energy, said, “We are pleased to host the second edition of MENA Climate Week in Riyadh, a sign of the Kingdom’s unwavering commitment to exploring all solutions to the climate challenges we currently face. MENA Climate Week will explore advancing climate action and inclusive approaches including the Circular Carbon Economy approach which promotes the use of all available technologies, forms of energy and mitigation opportunities that would contribute to achieving climate goals.”

Are you getting our free newsletter?

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our network.

The entire MENA region is a climate change hotspot, with climate models predicting temperatures 20% higher than global averages. It is already the most water-scarce region in the world – and the increasing temperatures are predicted to lead to more persistent and acute drought.

More than 60% of the population in the region has very little if any access to potable water, and 70% of their GDP is vulnerable to water stress. As 70% of MENA’s agricultural production is rain-fed, the region is extremely vulnerable to changes in temperature and rainfall resulting from climate change.

Simultaneously, countries in the MENA region have the potential to be the frontrunners in renewable energy and innovative technologies, attracting investment and facilitating technology transfer, positioning MENA nations as leaders in the global transition to green development.

“The Middle East and North Africa region is at a crossroads, facing not only the devastating impacts of climate change but also the challenge of transitioning their economies to ensure prosperity in a 1.5C aligned world,” said Simon Stiell, Executive Secretary of UN Climate Change. “MENA Climate Week provides a platform to spotlight regional solutions and innovations, paving the way for strengthened collaboration across borders, sectors, and disciplines.”

“Climate change isn’t a threat waiting around the corner - the MENA region knows this from first-hand experience with fierce heatwaves and water shortages. This Climate Week, I invite participants to grasp the opportunity to shape a resilient future for the MENA region and beyond. Let us harness innovation and inspire transformative action because every fraction of a degree matters,” said Inger Andersen, Executive Director of the UN Environment Programme (UNEP).

“Climate change, environmental degradation, and resource scarcity are already undermining development progress in the Arab States region—exacerbating inequalities, eroding social cohesion, and precipitating new threats to public health, peace and security,” said Abdallah Al Dardari, UN Assistant Secretary-General and UNDP Director of the Regional Bureau for Arab States. “Increasing investment in clean energy and climate resilience will bring multiple benefits, not just for climate change mitigation and adaptation, but for job creation and social inclusion as well.”

MORE INFORMATION

MENA Climate Week is being held from 8 to 12 October in Riyadh and is hosted by the Government of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and organized by UN Climate Change in collaboration with global partners UN Development Programme, UN Environment Programme, and the World Bank Group. Partners based in MENA include the International Renewable Energy Agency, Islamic Development Bank, the League of Arab States Secretariat, and the UN Economic and Social Commission for Western Asia.

MENA Climate Week is the second of four Regional Climate Weeks taking place in 2023. The events provide a platform for governments, businesses, practitioners, and civil society to showcase ongoing projects, policies, and practices that are already effecting positive change, inspiring others to follow suit.

For more information, visit MENA Climate Week 2023

© Scoop Media

Did you know Scoop has an Ethical Paywall?

If you're using Scoop for work, your organisation needs to pay a small license fee with Scoop Pro. We think that's fair, because your organisation is benefiting from using our news resources. In return, we'll also give your team access to pro news tools and keep Scoop free for personal use, because public access to news is important!

Go to Scoop Pro Find out more

Find more from UNFCCC on InfoPages.
 
 
 
World Headlines

WORLD


 
UN News: UN Strongly Condemn Deadly Attacks In Israel

UN officials were “in close contact with all concerned to urge maximum restraint” following “horrific scenes of violence” that left dozens dead and hundreds wounded amid rocket attacks by armed Palestinian militants. "The attacks have so far claimed numerous Israeli civilian lives and injured many hundreds. The Secretary-General is appalled by reports that civilians have been attacked and abducted from their own homes,” says UN Spokesperson Stéphane Dujarric. More


Glen Johnson: All Is Far From Quiet On The Eastern Front

The 'Surovikin Line' - a 120-km-wide death trap, densely mined and replete with anti-tank ditches, dragon’s teeth, and layers of trenches - was deliberately constructed to exact a horrific toll on advancing Ukrainian troops. And that is what has happened over the past four months. Ukraine’s forces remain bogged down in a meat grinder, having made marginal gains, and only “breached” the first defensive line near Rabotino, where their soldiers have been funnelled into low-ground positions and are assailed from the high ground on three sides. More

Euro Med Monitor Saudi Arabia’s Use Of Lethal Force Against Migrants

According to reports corroborated by significant evidence, Saudi border guards killed hundreds of migrants, including women and children, on the Saudi-Yemeni border from March 2022 to June 2023. Euro-Med Monitor’s researcher Michela Pugliese said that the targeting of migrants at the border by Saudi authorities is part of a larger policy to prevent the flow of migrants from the Yemeni border. More


UN Human Rights: Australia - Support For Indigenous ‘Voice’ Vote

The UN has urged all Australians to unite in support of the creation of a permanent constitutional body of Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander Peoples to advise the Government on all matters that relate to them as the First Peoples of Australia. Australians will vote in a referendum on 14 October on a proposal to enshrine into the Constitution an Indigenous Voice to parliament. More


UN News: Looming Hunger Emergency For South Sudanese

A hunger emergency is looming for scores of South Sudanese families fleeing warfare. Nearly 300,000 people have arrived in South Sudan since the conflict began across the border in mid-April, most of whom are returnees. Among them, one in five children is malnourished and 90% of families are experiencing moderate or severe food insecurity. More

work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • WORLD
 
 
  • Pacific.Scoop
  • Cafe Pacific
  • PMC
 
 
 
 

Join Our Free Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our network.
 
 