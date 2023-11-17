Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
License needed for work use Register

World Video | Defence | Foreign Affairs | Natural Events | Trade | NZ in World News | NZ National News Video | NZ Regional News | Search

 

The Duke Of Edinburgh Arrives In Aotearoa For 60th Of The Duke Of Edinburgh’s Hillary Award

Friday, 17 November 2023, 9:25 am
Press Release: The Duke of Edinburgh's Hillary Award

The Duke of Edinburgh, Global Patron of The Duke of Edinburgh's International Award, has made the first stop on his Asia-Pacific trip where he’ll meet Award participants, volunteers and supporters across Aotearoa New Zealand, Australia and Indonesia.

The Duke was greeted with a Mihi Whakatau at Blue Light in Auckland, after which he met more than 60 Award participants as they completed a range of activities including high ropes, camp skills and basketball.

Blue Light partners with The Duke of Edinburgh’s Hillary Award (Duke of Ed) to run it as part of its programme of activities for youth, which focus on reducing offending and encouraging better relationships between the Police, young people, their parents and the community.

Rod Bell, CEO of Blue Light said: “It’s a privilege to be part of celebrating The Duke of Edinburgh’s 60th year anniversary here in New Zealand, and was an honour to welcome His Royal Highness Prince Edward to the Blue Light Youth Centre here in Auckland. With a sense of pride, we celebrated the achievements of 40 wonderfully diverse South Auckland participants who were awarded their Bronze and Silver certificates.”

HRH then continued a day of Award visits, by surprising young trainees on the Spirit of New Zealand mid-way through a 10-day sailing trip; some of whom are also utilizing the voyage towards their Duke of Ed.

Spirit and the Award are both celebrating anniversaries this year; The Duke of Edinburgh’s Hillary Award marks six decades in Aotearoa New Zealand, whilst Spirit celebrates its 50th anniversary.

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Are you getting our free newsletter?

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our network.

The visit is a particularly personal one for The Duke, who attended a Spirit of Adventure voyage as a youth participant during his own Duke of Ed journey, on the Trust’s first ship, Spirit of Adventure.

On board, The Duke was taken on a tour of the ship by Duke of Edinburgh’s Award and Spirit of Adventure alumni, who were able to share their own memories from their own trip. His Royal Highness also got involved, hoisting one of the ships’ 14 sails alongside a cohort of voyage participants.

Spirit of Adventure Trust CEO Bruce Pilbrow said it was an honor to provide HRH the opportunity to make a short visit to the ship and see the Trust’s youth development work in action, and said:

“As a former participant, it was great for HRH to have an opportunity to step back on board our ship and re-live the wonderful experience these young New Zealanders get to be a part of. In partnership with The Duke of Edinburgh’s Hillary Award team, we have collectively been fostering and supporting empowered rangatahi for 110 years”.

Emma Brown, CEO of The Duke of Edinburgh's Hillary Award, said:

"It is a pleasure to welcome HRH The Duke of Edinburgh to Aotearoa, especially as we celebrate this phenomenal milestone. Over the past 60 years the Award has enabled more than quarter of a million young New Zealanders to discover their potential, developing essential skills such as resilience, adaptability, communication and problem solving. This is a wonderful opportunity to celebrate and highlight the amazing mahi of so many dedicated individuals – both the volunteers and participants who work so hard to achieve their Award.”

The Duke will be participating in events around the country over the next four days, celebrating 60 years and inspiring growth for the future, as the Award looks to enable even more young people to get involved.

© Scoop Media

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Did you know Scoop has an Ethical Paywall?

If you're using Scoop for work, your organisation needs to pay a small license fee with Scoop Pro. We think that's fair, because your organisation is benefiting from using our news resources. In return, we'll also give your team access to pro news tools and keep Scoop free for personal use, because public access to news is important!

Go to Scoop Pro Find out more

Find more from The Duke of Edinburgh's Hillary Award on InfoPages.
 
 
 
World Headlines

WORLD


 
UN News: Aid Access Is Key Priority

Among the key issues facing diplomats is securing the release of a reported 199 Israeli hostages, seized during the Hamas raid. “History is watching,” says Emergency Relief Coordinator Martin Griffiths. “This war was started by taking those hostages. Of course, there's a history between Palestinian people and the Israeli people, and I'm not denying any of that. But that act alone lit a fire, which can only be put out with the release of those hostages.” More


Save The Children: Four Earthquakes In a Week Leave Thousands Homeless

Families in western Afghanistan are reeling after a fourth earthquake hit Herat Province, crumbling buildings and forcing people to flee once again, with thousands now living in tents exposed to fierce winds and dust storms. The latest 6.3 magnitude earthquake hit 30 km outside of Herat on Sunday, shattering communities still reeling from strong and shallow aftershocks. More

UN News: Nowhere To Go In Gaza

UN Spokesperson Stéphane Dujarric said some 1.1M people would be expected to leave northern Gaza and that such a movement would be “impossible” without devastating humanitarian consequences and appeals for the order to be rescinded. The WHO joined the call for Israel to rescind the relocation order, which amounted to a “death sentence” for many. More


Access Now: Telecom Blackout In Gaza An Attack On Human Rights

By October 10, reports indicated that fixed-line internet, mobile data, SMS, telephone, and TV networks are all seriously compromised. With significant and increasing damage to the electrical grid, orders by the Israeli Ministry of Energy to stop supplying electricity and the last remaining power station now out of fuel, many are no longer able to charge devices that are essential to communicate and access information. More

work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • WORLD
 
 
  • Pacific.Scoop
  • Cafe Pacific
  • PMC
 
 
 
 

Join Our Free Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our network.
 
 
 