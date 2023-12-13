Save The Children Condemns Killing Of Staff Member And Family In Israeli Airstrike In Gaza

It is with profound sadness we confirm that a staff member of Save the Children and his family have been killed by an Israeli airstrike in Gaza.

Sameh Ewaida, 39, had been with Save the Children since 2019. He was the proud father of four children - Mohammad (12), Heba (11), Zeina (3), and Zein (2). All of his children, his wife Fatima, and many other members of his extended family of 28 are also believed to have been killed following an Israeli airstrike on Sunday 10 December or Monday 11 December.

Sameh, a member of the administrative team, will be remembered by his colleagues for spreading such joy and kindness, dancing at staff workshops, and always stepping in to make breakfast and coffee for everyone.

Inger Ashing, Chief Executive of Save the Children, said:

"We cannot find words strong enough to express our horror and grief at the loss of Sameh, his four children and members of his extended family. Sameh was a much-loved member of our team of 25 in Gaza, all of whom have been working tirelessly to support children in the most challenging and dangerous conditions.

"Our staff are experienced humanitarian responders but today they are also among those in need of protection and support. Like all civilians in Gaza, many have been forced from their homes, seen loved ones killed, and are cut off from what they need to survive.

"We condemn the continued bombing of Gaza by Israeli forces which is causing untold suffering among the civilian population in Gaza and the deaths of Sameh, his family and so many others. This conflict has been the deadliest on record for the killing of UN and humanitarian staff. It is a stain on our collective conscience that they were killed while trying to help others survive this brutal conflict.

"The loss of our colleague Sameh and his extended family is an outrage. We will be relentless in continuing to demand adherence to International Humanitarian Law and accountability for those who violate it.

" Sameh and his family will be deeply mourned and will never be forgotten. Too many families like Sameh’s have been killed, too many communities ripped apart. Thousands of others in Gaza have been killed. Enough is enough. We urgently reiterate our call for a definitive ceasefire."

Save the Children has been providing essential services and support to Palestinian children impacted by the ongoing conflict since 1953 and has had a permanent presence in the occupied Palestinian territory since 1973. We are present in the West Bank and Gaza.

