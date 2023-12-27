Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
Little Penguins Receive The Best Christmas Gift Of All!

Wednesday, 27 December 2023, 7:18 pm
Press Release: Symbio Wildlife Park

Move over Santa, Symbio Wildlife Park have announced the opening of its latest attraction ‘Penguin Shores’, much to the delight of six excited Little Penguins who have made their way to their new home last week, marking the first-ever arrivals at this world-class facility.

The zoo’s newest residents, 3 males and 3 females, were transported from Sydney SEA LIFE Aquarium and Taronga Zoo to their new home in Helensburgh, on the the Southern outskirts of Sydney.

Needless to say, their new home is proving a hit, both for them and the visitors, and they are settling in well. Boasting approximately 500 square meters of purpose designed, landscaped space, and a large lazy river which cascades its way into a pool equipped with an underwater viewing area for visitors.

With crystal clear waters and plenty of space for penguins to play, the exhibit is fully accessible for future encounters! The habitat is a unique blend of education and entertainment, with daily penguin talks and feeds led by expert zookeepers!

“We have been planning and anticipating the arrival of these little guys since reopening after COVID, and we couldn’t be more excited. Our team has worked tirelessly, and the results speak for themselves. Penguin Shores is now officially open” Said Kevin Fallon, Marketing Manager for Symbio Wildlife Park.

Symbio Wildlife Park's Penguin Shores is not just an exhibit; it's an immersive experience designed to transport visitors into the captivating realm of these charming little penguins. The exhibit replicates the natural habitat of these Australian inhabitants.

The Penguin Shores construction was supported by the NSW Government’s Tourism Product Development Fund, which granted Symbio Wildlife Park $150,000 to aid in covering a small portion of the build costs associated with the world class exhibit.

Join Symbio in celebrating the magic of the holiday season and come and visit our newest arrivals these school holidays! Open every day except Christmas day.

