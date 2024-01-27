ICJ Verdict A Victory In Fight For Justice For Palestine

Today’s verdict from International Court of Justice is a significant step in the fight for justice for the Palestine people.

South Africa’s case presented the brutality of Israel’s months of continual bombardment which has killed more than 25,000 people and thousands more missing in the rubble.

The ICJ confirmed Israel has caused extensive death, destruction and displacement; amounting to plausible risk of committing genocide, and has ordered Israel to take all measures in its power to prevent genocide. The International court dismissed Israel’s bid to throw it out and stated Israel must punish any incitement to genocide and ensure its military doesn’t break the Genocide Convention.

“I have the deepest respect for South Africa for leading this case and showing the world humanity rights are our shared responsibility, we must not sit silent like the many political leaders complicit in the annihilation of Palestine” said Te Pāti Māori co-leader Debbie Ngarewa-Packer.

“I stand in solidarity with all calling for ceasefire, for peace, and an end to the occupation of Palestine. Free Palestine!”

