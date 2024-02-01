Zim Ships Out Of Our Ports

We the people of Ōtautahi in support of Palestine are calling for the Christchurch City Council to keep ZIM Shipping out of our ports. ZIM is the major transporter of weapons of mass destruction and profits directly from the use of the Port of Lyttelton. They are an Israeli shipping company that actively and directly supports the genocide of Palestinians in Gaza.

The most current figures from Aljazeera state that at least 26,900 people have been killed in Gaza, at least 10,000 of those being children, and more than 8000 people are currently missing. 65,949 people are currently injured in Gaza in an medical system on the brink of complete shutdown.

We won’t tolerate another death and we will not stand idly by while mass murder continues at an atrocious rate. We challenge the Christchurch City Council in their complicity, and ask them to commit to boycotting, divesting and sanctions against Israel and specifically ZIM shipping. We will fight for achieve our demands - no ZIM ships in the Port of Lyttelton while Israel is carrying out a genocide.

https://mega.nz/file/sONEVBCS#E6GOKne1tPuI8d8K0IAWqkj2Vy4BE2i9njwT0NGu8_U

