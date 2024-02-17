Global Tourism Resilience Day

As the world commemorates Global Tourism Resilience Day on February 17th, the Federated States of Micronesia (FSM) took a significant step forward in its commitment to sustainable tourism and climate resilience. In alignment with this global initiative, FSM is unveiling its National Determined Contributions (NDC) Tourism Action Plan, showcasing its dedication to addressing climate change challenges while fostering sustainable tourism practices.

The Governor of the State of Kosrae, Tulensa Palik said that the local communities need to be involved in national decision-making processes; and a good sham-sham (talanoa) is key. “The issues at the global level need to be contextualized and addressed at a local level, in a way that is realistic and relevant to our Pacific Islands context."

Developed through inclusive consultation and collaboration with stakeholders from various sectors, the FSM NDC Tourism Action Plan represents a milestone in the country's efforts to mitigate greenhouse gas emissions while promoting effective and sustainable growth in the tourism sector. Sagaitu Konusi, the GIZ Mitigation Advisor, said that the plan reflects a bottom-up approach that incorporates valuable insights and perspectives from government, private sector, non-governmental organizations (NGOs), civil society, and local communities.

“The development of the FSM NDC Tourism Action Plan is very important to our work and the tourism sector as a whole. This is especially important as our tourism product is primarily based on the natural environment and we are a destination that is extremely vulnerable to climate change" Susan Gooliyan - General Manager at Yap Visitors Bureau and Representative of Historic Preservation Office. “Through collaborative efforts and inclusive consultation, we have crafted a comprehensive plan that not only reduces emissions but also supports economic growth and sustainability in the tourism sector."

The FSM NDC Tourism Action Plan sets a clear pathway towards decarbonizing the tourism sector, aligning with global efforts to combat climate change. It holds significance not only for the tourism sector but also for the broader FSM economy, emphasizing the country's dedication to building resilience and sustainability.

GIZ Adaption Advisor, Ron Simpson said that the development of the FSM NDC Tourism Action Plan is very important for the transitioning of the Tourism sector towards more renewable energy systems and sustainable processes aligned to their national NDC and Climate goals. “The implementation of this Action Plan over the next three years is quite promising with strong partnerships and clear responsibilities among key national stakeholder groups across key sectors - and effective and efficient communication and coordination between the four island states and the national government”, he further added.

Administered by the Deutsche Gesellschaft für Internationale Zusammenarbeit (GIZ) GmbH and implemented in collaboration with partners including the Global Green Growth Institute (GGGI), the Pacific Community – SPC, and the Secretariat of the Pacific Regional Environment Programme (SPREP), the Hub exemplifies the power of collaboration in addressing complex global challenges.

Crucially, the NDC Hub stands as a testament to the generosity of its donors – the European Union, the Federal Ministry for Economic Cooperation and Development (BMZ) of Germany, the Department of Foreign Affairs and Trade (DFAT) of Australia, and the Ministry for Foreign Affairs and Trade (MFAT) of New Zealand. Their support enables the Hub to mobilize a wide range of resources and expertise, providing Pacific Island Nations with the means to build a sustainable and resilient future.

On Global Tourism Resilience Day, FSM invites stakeholders, partners, and the global community to join in celebrating the unveiling of the NDC Tourism Action Plan and reaffirming their commitment to sustainable tourism and climate resilience.

