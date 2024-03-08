Come Join Our If Women Stop, the World Stops Concert Tomorrow on International Women's Day!

The Fiji Women's Rights Movement's If Women Stop, the World Stops Concert is taking place on International Women’s Day – March 8th, 2024 at the Sukuna Park in Suva.

The Concert is in solidarity with the Women’s Global Strike, which calls women from every corner of the world to stop or slow down their formal or care work and come together to demand women’s human rights.

The event will begin from 10:30 am to 4:30pm. We will have speakers from various women’s organisations present and speaking on the day.

The Concert is open to the public and features artists Laisa Vulakoro, Georgina Ledua and other locally renowned singers.

This event is supported by the Australian Government through the We Rise Coalition in partnership with the International Women's Development Agency.

