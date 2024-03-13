Kate Lamason Wins Queensland AgriFutures Rural Women’s Award

Kate Lamason has been named the winner of the 2024 Queensland AgriFutures Rural Women’s Award for her extensive work across the seafood industry, including co-founding Australia’s first canned tuna company, producing an award-winning product and boosting the profile and sustainability of the local tuna industry.

Mrs Lamason accepted the Award today at a ceremony presented by the Governor of Queensland, Her Excellency the Honourable Dr Jeannette Young AC PSM.

The AgriFutures Rural Women’s Award, supported by Platinum Sponsor Westpac, is Australia’s leading Award in acknowledging and supporting the critical role women play in rural and regional businesses, industries and communities. It is an opportunity to celebrate the forward-thinking, courageous leaders who come from industries that represent some of the most vast and remote areas of Queensland.

Mrs Lamason received a $15,000 grant from Westpac to further support her project as well as the opportunity to undertake a professional development course of her choosing. Mrs Lamason will go on to represent Queensland at the AgriFutures Rural Women’s Award Gala Dinner and National Announcement in Canberra later in the year, where the National Winner will be awarded an additional $20,000 Westpac grant and the National Runner Up, an additional $15,000.

Mrs Lamason, whose career spans the seafood industry, not-for-profit organisations and local government, is also a graduate of the National Seafood Industry Leadership Program and serves as a board director for Tuna Australia.

“As co-founder and director of Little Tuna, I am passionate about delivering a sustainable Australian product, as well as fostering inclusivity and diversity in the industry, particularly advocating for women’s support and recognition in the field,” Mrs Lamason said.

“I am honoured to be the Queensland winner alongside such a strong field of contenders and appreciate how critical these Awards are for championing rural women from all industries.”

Minister for Agricultural Industry Development and Fisheries and Minister for Rural Communities Mark Furner: “Kate Lamason is an inspiration to so many women in the seafood industry, including with her advocacy through Women in Seafood Australasia,” “Her example of success will add to the shining light of women’s contributions to primary production in Queensland, as also exemplified by the other Queensland finalists. “That contribution is growing every year and the innovation, creativity and leadership being shown by Queensland women will help to lift our $23 billion industry to even greater heights.”

AgriFutures Australia Managing Director, John Harvey said the AgriFutures Rural Women's Award provides forward-thinking female leaders working in rural, regional and remote communities like Mrs Lamason with the support and leadership skills to pursue projects that make a real difference for generations to come.

“These Awards are not just a game changer for the recipients, they allow them to continue driving change in rural and regional Australia so that entire communities and industries reap those awards,” Mr Harvey said.

“Positive initiatives like this set us all up for a stronger tomorrow.”

Maxine Austin, Regional General Manager Northern Qld, Regional & Agribusiness for Platinum Sponsor Westpac, said the Award is an opportunity to champion the business achievements of women in Queensland’s rural industries.

“The winners, alumni and nominees of the highly respected AgriFutures Rural Women’s Award reflect the quality of innovation, drive and passion that our rural women possess. Congratulations to Kate for being awarded the Queensland state title – she is a great ambassador for our rural industries and a beacon for its future success,” said Maxine.

Congratulations to all the Queensland State finalists, including Natasha Kocks, Louise Nicholas and Kylie Hollonds.

For more information about the Awards, head to www.agrifutures.com.au/rwa



