Alert: UN condemns deadly attacks in Moscow

The UN chief condemned in the strongest possible terms Friday’s deadly terrorist attack at a concert hall outside Moscow.

Gunmen stormed the Crocus City Hall in Krasnogorsk, killing at least 40 people and injuring more than 100 others ahead of a sold-out rock concert. The media is reporting that a terrorist group has claimed responsibility for the attack, and authorities have yet to apprehend the assailants.

“The Secretary-General conveys his deep condolences to the bereaved families and the people and the Government of the Russian Federation,” said his Deputy Spokesperson Farhan Haq. “He wishes those injured a speedy recovery.”

Security Council: 'Reprehensible act of terrorism'

The Security Council also condemned “the heinous and cowardly terrorist attack” in a press statement released on Friday evening.

“This reprehensible act of terrorism resulted in the grievous loss of dozens of lives,” Council members said, expressed their deepest sympathy and condolences to the families of the victims and to the Russian people.

The Council members reaffirmed that terrorism in all its forms and manifestations constitutes one of the most serious threats to international peace and security and underlined the need to hold perpetrators, organizers, financiers and sponsors of these reprehensible acts of terrorism accountable and bring them to justice.

They urged all States, in accordance with their obligations under international law and relevant Security Council resolutions, to cooperate actively with the Russian Government as well as all other relevant authorities in this regard.

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

© Scoop Media

