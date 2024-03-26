In Step With The City

Award-winning Flamboyance Tours in Adelaide is adding new specialised tours to its exciting roster of options for travellers who are keen to immerse themselves in the essence of the city at their own speed.

Now inquisitive and curious visitors can experience the Adelaide Central Market Tour - a short intro to discover the beautiful artisanal and indigenous products from the bountiful South Australian regions; a two hour Slow Fashion experience where you will visit three amazing locations to uncover hidden sustainable fashion gems to add to your own wardrobe; and taste the sweet life in the intimate Sweet Treats on Hutt Street tour, launching in June. From an exclusive sit-down tasting to grab-and-go morsels, the tour will provide insightful understanding of why Hutt Street is becoming the city’s new dessert hot spot.

These new experiences add to owner/operator Katina’s tours that also include the award-winning Jimmy C Street Art Tour and Welcome to Adelaide tours.

Katina is an Adelaide born and bred local who offers unique insight into this intriguing city. Her tours are fun, quirky and immersive, and she works alongside Andrea, a history buff who enjoys sharing her knowledge of all things Adelaide.

Flamboyance Tours are commissionable to agents through Helloworld and ANZCRO. For more info, visit flamboyancetours.com.au

© Scoop Media

