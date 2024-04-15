Comment By UN Human Rights Chief Volker Türk On Iranian Attacks Against Israel

Geneva, 14 April 2024

I strongly condemn the wide-scale attacks launched last night by Iran against Israel. Such missile and drone attacks had the potential to cause significant harm beyond military targets and put civilians at risk. This only adds fuel to the fire in the whole region. I remind all parties of their obligations under international humanitarian law and international human rights law.

I am deeply worried about the potential humanitarian and human rights cost if this escalation leads to wider conflict in the Middle East. I urge all parties to take steps to de-escalate the situation, and call on third States, in particular those with influence, to do all in their power to ensure there is no further deterioration in an already extremely precarious situation.

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

© Scoop Media

