Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
Work smarter with a Pro licence Learn More

World Video | Defence | Foreign Affairs | Natural Events | Trade | NZ in World News | NZ National News Video | NZ Regional News | Search

 

Comment By UN Human Rights Chief Volker Türk On Iranian Attacks Against Israel

Monday, 15 April 2024, 5:10 am
Press Release: UN High Commissioner for Human Rights

Geneva, 14 April 2024

I strongly condemn the wide-scale attacks launched last night by Iran against Israel. Such missile and drone attacks had the potential to cause significant harm beyond military targets and put civilians at risk. This only adds fuel to the fire in the whole region. I remind all parties of their obligations under international humanitarian law and international human rights law.

I am deeply worried about the potential humanitarian and human rights cost if this escalation leads to wider conflict in the Middle East. I urge all parties to take steps to de-escalate the situation, and call on third States, in particular those with influence, to do all in their power to ensure there is no further deterioration in an already extremely precarious situation.

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Are you getting our free newsletter?

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our network.

© Scoop Media

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Did you know Scoop has an Ethical Paywall?

If you're using Scoop for work, your organisation needs to pay a small license fee with Scoop Pro. We think that's fair, because your organisation is benefiting from using our news resources. In return, we'll also give your team access to pro news tools and keep Scoop free for personal use, because public access to news is important!

Go to Scoop Pro Find out more

Find more from UN High Commissioner for Human Rights on InfoPages.
 
 
 
World Headlines

WORLD


 
work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • WORLD
 
 
  • Pacific.Scoop
  • Cafe Pacific
  • PMC
 
 
 
 

Join Our Free Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our network.
 
 
 