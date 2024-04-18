Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
Work smarter with a Pro licence Learn More

World Video | Defence | Foreign Affairs | Natural Events | Trade | NZ in World News | NZ National News Video | NZ Regional News | Search

 

Gaza-bound Kiwi Doctors Farewelled – ‘Succeed And Return Home Safely’

Thursday, 18 April 2024, 5:01 pm
Press Release: Aotearoa Healthcare Workers For Palestine

Dr Wasfi Shahin, Dr Faiez Idais and Dr Adnan Al-Kenani are three Kiwi doctors bringing humanitarian and medical aid to Gaza as part of Kia Ora Gaza’s Freedom Flotilla. They left from Auckland International Airport at 11am today. AHW4P committee members, Nurse Practitioner Mikey Brenndorfer and Occupational Therapist Romelli Rodriguez-Jolly, joined the supporters gathered to bid them farewell.

“We at Aotearoa Healthcare Workers for Palestine would like to extend our gratitude to our medical colleagues for their courage and wish them all the best in their humanitarian mission”, said AHW4P spokesperson Dr Raisa Ahmed. “We encourage everyone to donate to Kia Ora Gaza for this very important mission. Above all, we hope they will succeed and return home safely.”

“The humanitarian and health catastrophe in Gaza is worsening by the day. Dr Feroze Sidhwa and Dr Mark Perlmutter, recently returned from volunteering in the European Hospital in Gaza, have said, ‘as surgeons, we have never seen cruelty like Israel’s genocide in Gaza’.”

AHW4P urges everyone to sign our open letter to all medical bodies in Aotearoa to speak up and break the silence. Health professionals have an ethical and moral obligation to advocate for the health of everyone. By not doing so, we risk being in direct contradiction to the sacred oath we take as healthcare professionals to not cause harm.

Mikey farewells Dr Adnan Al-Kenani Kia Ora Gaza Freedom Flotilla.
Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Are you getting our free newsletter?

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our network.

AHW4P call on all medical institutions and unions in Aotearoa and globally to:

1) Call for an immediate and permanent ceasefire in Gaza.

2) Call for an immediate end to the siege on Gaza.

3) Call for an end to the illegal occupation of Palestine by Israel.

4) Call for the NZ government to abide by the ICJ ruling.

5) Call for uninterrupted humanitarian aid to be allowed into Gaza.

6) Call for the NZ government to immediately reinstate funding to UNWRA.

7) Actively support the BDS campaign against the apartheid state of Israel.

8) Protect all healthcare workers' right to advocate for Palestinian human rights.

9) Support the requests for special humanitarian visas for Palestinians in Gaza.

© Scoop Media

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Did you know Scoop has an Ethical Paywall?

If you're using Scoop for work, your organisation needs to pay a small license fee with Scoop Pro. We think that's fair, because your organisation is benefiting from using our news resources. In return, we'll also give your team access to pro news tools and keep Scoop free for personal use, because public access to news is important!

Go to Scoop Pro Find out more

Find more from Aotearoa Healthcare Workers For Palestine on InfoPages.
 
 
 
World Headlines

WORLD


 
work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • WORLD
 
 
  • Pacific.Scoop
  • Cafe Pacific
  • PMC
 
 
 
 

Join Our Free Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our network.
 
 
 