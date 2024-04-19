New Zealanders Flock To Fiji: Figures Reveal Highest Ever Number Of Kiwi Visitors

According to the latest tourism data released by Tourism Fiji, more Kiwi visitors are travelling to the island nation than ever before, with New Zealand retaining its position as Fiji’s second-largest visitor arrival market and continuing to play a key role in bolstering its tourism industry.

January and February figures from this year recorded a 15% increase on visitors compared to the previous year. The trend continued in March, with one in five visitors to Fiji coming from New Zealand, a 19% increase on 2023.

The three-month period to April 2024 saw Fiji welcome approximately 37,000 visitors from New Zealand, contributing an estimated FJD$107 million into the economy.

The notable increase in New Zealanders visiting Fiji this year has come during the peak Kiwi summer, a period that typically sees lower visitation to Fiji from New Zealand.

Sonya Lawson, Regional Director of Tourism Fiji New Zealand, spoke to the rise in Kiwi visitors, saying, “Since the pandemic, we’ve noticed a strong desire among New Zealanders to travel more, and Fiji’s proximity, plus its reputation for diversity of experience and warm, friendly locals makes it the perfect choice.

“With New Zealand’s famously unpredictable weather, it’s no surprise that Fiji is becoming an increasingly popular destination during the Kiwi summer months.”

“Perhaps the onset of winter blues crept up on Kiwis earlier than usual this year, with March recording its coldest temperatures in over a decade[1],” she continues.

The figures come off the back of 2023 full year data, which revealed a record high for New Zealand visitors to Fiji, highlighting the growing allure of Fiji as a leading travel destination.

In 2023, Fiji welcomed 220,963 travellers from New Zealand, reflecting a tourism earning of FDJ$643 million.

The strong 2023 results demonstrated a 107% increase on pre-pandemic visitor numbers in 2019 and revealed Fiji as the #2 international destination for Kiwi travellers last year, second only to Australia.

Brent Hill, CEO at Tourism Fiji, lauded the positive trends, remarking, “The influx of New Zealand visitors so far this quarter sets an encouraging tone for tourism to Fiji in 2024.

“The figures revealing that New Zealanders contributed 19% to Fiji’s visitor economy in 2023 also speaks volumes to the crucial role Kiwis play in our tourism sector. These statistics suggest that we will be welcoming more New Zealand visitors than ever this year to our breathtaking tropical shores.”

The post-pandemic travel resurgence, paired with Fiji’s countless drawcards, appears to be enticing more Kiwi holidaymakers and defying traditional seasonal trends. It’s clear that 2024 holds promising prospects for a continuing upward trend in New Zealand visitors to Fiji, presenting ample opportunities for growth in Fiji’s tourism sector.

