Governments Convene At UN To Deliberate Digital Pathways To Accelerate Region’s Sustainable Development

Friday, 19 April 2024, 2:04 pm
Press Release: UN ESCAP

Heads of State, ministers, senior policymakers and other key stakeholders are set to explore how digital innovation can more inclusively contribute to the achievement of the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) across multiple disciplines when they convene in Bangkok from 22 to 26 April at the 80th session of the Economic and Social Commission for Asia and the Pacific (CS80).

Asia and the Pacific is uniquely placed to leverage digital technologies to overcome sustainable development challenges. Already, the region is recognized as a dynamic hub for digitally driven innovation fuelled by pioneering technologies such as Artificial Intelligence, Digital Finance, GovTech and the Internet of Things. Yet to encourage further ingenuity and tap digital innovation to bolster the huge collective effort required to achieve the SDGs, the region needs a plan.

During the session, government and sectoral leaders will also participate in a series of high-level roundtables delving into the region’s socioeconomic outlook, technological advancements and digital inclusion as well as identifying opportunities to fully unleash the transformative potential of digital innovations. A Digital Innovations Fair at the UN Conference Centre in Bangkok will further provide space to engage with a broad range of stakeholders showcasing inspiring innovations that are contributing to the region’s sustainable development.

For the first time, the Commission session will also be broadcast live globally via the UN Web TV channel, the official video platform of the United Nations.

