Court Victory Vs. Golden Rice And Bt Eggplant In The Philippines ‘inspiring’

PAN Asia Pacific is elated by the news that the Philippine Supreme Court has issued a cease-and-desist order on the commercial propagation of and conducting activities related to genetically modified Golden Rice and Bt Eggplant in the country. This ruling represents a significant victory for farmers and consumers, not only in the Philippines and Asia but also for the rest of the world. These genetically modified crops pose serious risks, and the court’s decision underscores the need to properly assess their impacts on biodiversity and the environment.

Rather than relying on profit-driven, harmful, and unnecessary technologies, we advocate for people’s agroecology as a sustainable alternative for food production. This approach prioritises proven farmer-led, local and traditional farming practices while maximising technology for the people, benefiting farmers, small producers, and the environment over corporate profits.

We congratulate farmers, civil society organisations (led by our longtime partner MASIPAG), consumers, and scientists in the Philippines for their unwavering efforts in exposing and opposing the corporate agenda behind Golden Rice and Bt Eggplant, protecting biodiversity, and defending people’s health and food sovereignty.

As we celebrate this victory, we remain vigilant and mindful that the fight against genetic modification in our food is an ongoing struggle. The dedication of the Filipino people in the battle against Golden Rice and Bt eggplant inspires civil society and farmers’ movements elsewhere in Asia to thwart all efforts of agrochemical transnational corporations to push their hazardous technologies, especially in the Global South where governments are often beholden to foreign interests. The Philippine Supreme Court ruling is a positive step forward in upholding the people’s interests despite the ill-motivated and deceptive monopoly capitalist forces that endanger health, the environment, and the livelihood of small food producers.

Together, we strive for a genuine transformation of our food systems that serves both people and the planet.

