Australia: Unleash Your CURIOSITY: Explore World-first Interactive LEGO® Brick Experience At Questacon

Brace yourself for an extraordinary journey of curiosity, creativity, and discovery as Questacon presents its latest blockbuster exhibition, CURIOSITY: Building Breakthroughs in LEGO® Bricks.

From 11 May 2024, visitors to Questacon will embark on an exhilarating exploration of scientific knowledge, technological advancements, engineering feats, and mathematical wonders, recreated in stunning detail with LEGO® bricks.

Created by LEGO Certified Professional, Ryan 'Brickman' McNaught and his team of skilled LEGO® model builders and craftspeople, this world-first exhibition is an interactive learning experience that brings science and history to life through the versatile magic of LEGO® bricks. Visitors will marvel at incredible LEGO® masterpieces and get hands-on with interactive displays that explore the wonders of STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics) in a way that textbooks never could.

Questacon Director Jo White said, ‘it’s super exciting to be able to bring children, families, students and adults alike, an interactive exhibition that explores thought-provoking STEM principles through the creativity of LEGO® bricks’.

‘Visitors will be able to delve into the fundamental building blocks of our universe from the Periodic Table of Elements and atomic structures alongside LEGO® creations that celebrate the remarkable contributions of women in science throughout history. Think Jane Goodall, Marie Curie, Rosalind Franklin and more,’ said Jo White.

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

‘CURIOSITY is the perfect addition to Questacon, and I am certain that visitors will be excited and motivated by this fun and inspiring exhibition. Visitors might come for the LEGO® bricks but find the experience ignites a passion for STEM learning,’ said Jo White.

Ryan ‘Brickman’ McNaught said, ‘With over 1 million bricks to explore, CURIOSITY is an unforgettable experience for the whole family. Each LEGO creation is a testament to the power of curiosity and I can’t wait for visitors of all ages to embark on this immersive journey of discovery’.

‘One of the highlights of CURIOSITY is a life-sized Mars Rover Perseverance that has been meticulously crafted from LEGO® bricks. Taking centre stage alongside a scaled solar system, kids and adults will be inspired to create their own futuristic space vehicles and dwellings, envisioning the colonisation of Mars – Just one of many interactive build challenges visitors will get to explore,’ said Ryan ‘The Brickman’ McNaught.

From larger-than-life LEGO® minifigures through to mathematical marvels and the secrets behind building bridges, CURIOSITY brings STEM to life in a new and colourful experience for all.

Jo White said she is proud that LEGO® Braille bricks have been integrated throughout CURIOSITY, helping to make the exhibition accessible to visitors with low vision or blindness and their accompanying families and carers. This world exhibition first, is an initiative that has been made possible with thanks to Vision Australia.

‘Questacon is thrilled to host LEGO Certified Professional himself, Ryan ‘Brickman’ McNaught, for a book signing from 9.00am – 12.00pm on the opening day of CURIOSITY, Saturday 11 May 2024. We are excited to be able to have Brickman, the mastermind behind CURIOSITY, at Questacon,’ said Jo White.

CURIOSITY: Building Breakthroughs in LEGO® Bricks is on display at Questacon from 11 May 2024 – 11 May 2025. CURIOSITY is included with general admission to Questacon. Pre-purchasing admission is recommended.

© Scoop Media

