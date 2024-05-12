76 YEARS OF NAKBA: Fight For The Palestinian Peoples’ Right To Return! Resist The US-Israeli Genocidal War!

This May 15, the International League of Peoples’ Struggle, Bagong Alyansang Makabayan, Philippines-Palestine Friendship Association, Peoples’ Coalition on Food Sovereignty, International Indigenous Peoples Movement for Self Determination and Liberation, and other allied organisations in the Philippines are one with the Palestinian people and the rest of the international community in commemorating the 76th Nakba Day, a gruesome history of institutionalized oppression and ethnic cleansing against the Palestinians in 1948.

The Zionist forces expelled over 750,000 Palestinians from their lands and occupied the majority of historic Palestine.

Backed by the US, Israel has been operating a vast military apparatus across the world. The unconditional backing of the US Imperialists and the lack of international accountability have allowed Israel to continue committing unspeakable crimes against Palestinians and the rest of the world.

The Philippines is the third biggest buyer (worth $275 million) of Israeli arms between 2018 to 2022. The Israel Defence Forces which has committed war crimes in Gaza trains the Philippine Military and police forces.

The US and Zionist Israel continue to arm the Marcos Jr. regime through these military deals in support of the US imperialist agenda to dominate the region and contain China. Through the Enhanced Defense Cooperation Agreement (EDCA), the US has time and again used the Philippines as a springboard of waging its aggressive wars in the Asia-Pacific region and the Middle East.

With US imperialism brazenly supporting Zionist Israel’s decades-long carnage of the Palestinian people it remains our duty to resist and forge stronger international solidarity.

We are calling on all freedom-loving Filipinos to join our 76th Nakba Day commemoration protest to amplify our support to the Palestinian resistance so they can return to their homeland.

From Palestine to the Philippines, Stop the US War Machine!

From the River to the Sea, Palestine will be Free!

Free Palestine! Stop the Genocide!

