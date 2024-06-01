Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
Comment By UN Human Rights Office Spokesperson Marta Hurtado On Egypt

Saturday, 1 June 2024, 4:26 am
Press Release: UN Human Rights Office

We are deeply concerned about the decision by the Cairo Appeals Court on 27 May to uphold the one-year prison sentence with labour against former member of parliament and ex-presidential hopeful Ahmad Al-Tantawi and 22 of his supporters.

We are also worried about due process violations reported during the trial, including obstacles in accessing the case files for the preparation of an adequate defence.

These rulings are the latest developments in the continuing crackdown on dissent and opposition figures in Egypt.

We call on the Egyptian authorities to immediately release Al-Tantawi and all other individuals unduly held for exercising their fundamental rights, particularly freedom of opinion, expression and association.

© Scoop Media

Find more from UN Human Rights Office on InfoPages.
 
 
 
